by CESAR SALAZAR
As spring returns to Winona, so will roundabout construction on Mankato Avenue, too, as crews put the finishing touches on the traffic circles. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and construction workers are waiting for cold weather to pass to begin the final work on the roundabouts, which could be as soon as mid-April.
The four roundabouts opened last year to replace three stop light intersections on Mankato Avenue and a problematic intersection on Sarnia and Mankato, with MnDOT wanting the project to help decrease traffic congestion and reduce serious vehicle accidents on the road. Roadwork and construction wrapped up just in time, before the winter season started last year, but the project isn’t quite completed. MnDOT District Six Director of Communications Mike Dougherty previously said that the remaining minor work would be done later this spring.
Dougherty said that construction crews will add permanent striping to the three roundabouts that aren’t on Highway 61, flashers at the crosswalks for pedestrians, concrete in the medians, and planting and landscaping along the roundabouts. Dougherty added that all the overhead signage was finished last year.
Another finishing touch will be at the west half of the Sarnia Street roundabout and its northern approach on Mankato Avenue, where crews will install permanent paving, according to Dougherty. That portion was paved temporarily last fall because of the onset of winter, he said.
The project could resume later in April or in early May and could take two or three weeks to finish, according to Dougherty. While actual work would be a few days total, the bulk of the time is needed to allow one step to be finished before the next begins, Dougherty said.
The remainder of the work also wouldn’t require full-on road closures as it did during construction but lane closures for some parts of the project, Dougherty said. MnDOT and crews would redirect traffic as needed, he added.
Overall, drivers won’t notice any major changes once the work is complete, according to Dougherty.
“Everybody has had a good chance to drive through there and see it function,” Dougherty said. “Now, this is the last bit, and hopefully it’ll all get done as people are starting to get out and about again.”
