by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona Fine Arts Commission was disbanded earlier this year in May in order to form a new commission with a wider focus on Winona’s creativity. Alongside the city’s adoption of the Winona Arts and Cultural Strategic Plan, city officials formed a task force to establish that new commission: the Creative Winona Commission.
Describing the Fine Arts Commission’s discussion of where to begin in implementing the goals of the new Arts and Culture Strategic Plan, Former Fine Arts Commission Chair Carrie Frederich said at the May meeting, “One of the most feasible things we thought was … to reconstitute the Fine Arts Commission as the Create Winona Commission.”
The intent of the new commission is to address that creativity in Winona is not just limited to traditional fine arts, but can be found in other forms, such as food or tourism, according to the Arts and Cultural Strategic Plan.
“The big part of it for us was that the plan kind of expanding that definition of the creative sector,” Fredrich said. She continued, “We’d really like to broaden that and that means the culinary district that’s been expanding a lot, and a few other creative sectors that aren’t usually seen. We’re hoping to start with some new eyes, some new visions, some new goals, and let that group take this next step forward.”
“The idea was primarily to reestablish a community-wide commission to address arts and culture in the community,” City Manager Chad Ubl said.
The Fine Arts Commission was originally established in the 1980s as a way for the city to catalog its art collection, according to Ubl. It grew into a group advising the city on a range of arts-related activities and issues, including administering small grants for artists and the Winona Poet/Creative Laureate program. “When you think about a commission that was started in the early 80s, certainly the goals and the intent of that commission has changed over time,” Ubl said. He continued, “It may be better to do a reset and reestablish a more creative commission.”
The city also hopes to be able to support its local creatives and artists by building partnerships, providing grant and funding information, and making it easier for artists to establish themselves, according to Ubl and the cultural strategic plan. “Certainly, there’s been ideas discussed about partnering more with our local artists, festivals, and musicians … and empowering them with their event planning assistance.”
The current goals of the task force are to establish new bylaws and ordinances for the Creative Winona Commission, according to Ubl. The task force will essentially determine the commission’s member numbers, needs, and functions. The task force is expected to meet later in July to discuss the commission’s options and is planning to establish the new commission by the end of the summer or in the fall.
“We felt that for the plan, the right thing to do would be to start fresh and that means inviting everyone that is outlined in that plan, not just the people who are already on the fine arts commission,” Fredrich said. “This task force would hopefully recruit those people — a wide range of people — and be able to put that vision together and get things rolling.”
