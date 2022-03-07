by CESAR SALAZAR
The Anova Furnishings factory was damaged in a fire that broke out Monday morning.
The Winona Fire Department (WFD) received a report of smoke coming from within a building at the 1100 block of East Eighth Street on March 7 at 12:37 a.m.
Another minor fire had previously been reported in the same building two days prior, according to the WFD.
The fire caused extensive damage to the majority of the building by the time first responders arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to extinguish and control the fire and will conduct operations to ensure the fire is properly contained. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
