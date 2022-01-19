First in nation, Bluffview turns 30

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
November 18, 1991, is a date Ember Reichgott Junge will not soon forget. The former state senator vividly remembers a Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board member saying at the board’s meeting on that late fall night 30 years ago that he did not want a Montessori school option to exist in town just for those of high socioeconomic status. He made this comment as he proposed that the district authorize a K-6 charter school, or free public school funded with taxes just like other public schools that families could choose to send their children to. Reichgott Junge, who authored the nation’s first charter school legislation, also recalls that he had a petition with almost 1,200 signatures of Winona community members who supported his proposal. Ultimately, the board approved the charter 5-2, which meant WAPS became the first district in the state and nation to approve a charter school. It also meant Bluffview Montessori became the first charter school approved in the state and nation on December 10, 1991. “The Bluffview teachers and parents were ecstatic,” Reichgott Junge said. “This came from the grassroots.”
With speeches and music, Bluffview Montessori celebrated this week the 30th anniversary of that watershed moment in December 1991. “Bluffview being the first charter in the nation is really amazing,” Bluffview Head of School Henry Schantzen said. “What could be more appropriate for the first charter in the United States to be built around opportunity? Opportunity for families, for kids, for the staff.”
Bluffview and that moment in December 1991 have since gained a place in the history of education in the U.S., as today, 44 states, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico offer charter schools. There are over 7,000 charter schools throughout the U.S. and more than 3.5 million students attending them, Minnesota Association of Charter Schools Executive Director Eugene Piccolo said. Bluffview officially opened for students in 1993.
At the 30th anniversary celebration, Bluffview students energized the crowd and showcased their musical skills by playing the classic pep tunes “Louie Louie” and “We Will Rock You.” Several local and state leaders also spoke about what Bluffview means to them, the community, the state and the country.
“The success we enjoy today is built on hard work and dedication of a lot of people,” Schantzen said. Bluffview centers on helping students gain independence and giving them the freedom to achieve their potential, he said. To him, that all adds up to opportunity, he added – opportunity that is clear to see. “It looks like happy, engaged kids making choices … It looks like teachers that have great autonomy in their work within the Montessori framework,” he said. That opportunity also fits into all the school choices for families in the community, he said.
Winona Mayor Scott Sherman witnessed the opportunities of Bluffview firsthand when his son attended the school, as well as when he worked with students there for years as a volunteer. “I got to see how the Montessori method really created brilliant children who had the opportunity to grow, not only mentally, but emotionally,” he said. “The way they work together in the Montessori setting and within the unique charter system was eye-opening to me, because I came up through the traditional learning method.” He continued, “The administrators, the teachers, the children and the parents have all put as much of their life into this building as this school gives back to our community.”
In 2019, a Bluffview staff member was in State Representative Gene Pelowski’s class at Winona State University about teaching social studies at the secondary level. Students in that class plan the Winona Model Legislature, and the Bluffview staff member got her students involved in model legislature. “She brought a depth to that class that was extraordinary,” Pelowski said. He added, “I know that this will continue to be a successful educational institution, because with the quality of staff like [her], you cannot fail.”
Other elected officials also thanked and congratulated the Bluffview community. “Charter schools give parents the ability to choose where their children are educated,” State Representative Steve Drazkowski said. “This freedom empowers parents and fosters healthy competition. In turn, the competition sharpens learning and holds schools accountable.”
In a letter, State Senator Jeremy Miller, whose uncle was WAPS Board Chair when the board approved the charter, wrote, “You are not just teaching students to work collaboratively and individually or fostering their social-emotional or developmental behavior. You are shaping the leaders of tomorrow.”
Minnesota Education Commissioner Heather Mueller sent a celebratory letter, as well. “It is no surprise that Minnesota is home to the nation’s first authorized charter school,” she wrote. “We are known for our innovation and our education. The history of Bluffview Montessori and the work that continues to happen each day to provide a high-quality education for students is a testament to that commitment and innovation.”
Schantzen agreed that Bluffview’s work will continue well into the future. “Thank you to everyone who has played a part in the story of Bluffview Montessori. Please know we’ll keep working hard … to be good stewards and to continue to offer this great opportunity of choice.”
