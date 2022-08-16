From: La Crosse County Health Department
On August 10, 2022, the first case of orthopoxvirus (monkeypox) was identified in La Crosse County, Wis. La Crosse County is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and other partners on disease investigation follow-up.
While risk to the public remains very low at this time, individuals should be aware of the symptoms of monkeypox. Symptoms include: fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches, headache, exhaustion, and new, unexplained rash that develops into hard, round, fluid or pus-filled skin lesions. Anyone can develop and spread monkeypox after being exposed to the virus. Based on the current outbreak, some populations are being affected by monkeypox more than others; data indicates the virus impacting men who have sex with men, as well as transgender and nonbinary individuals disproportionately. Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease; however, is spreading primarily through close intimate contact.
Monkeypox can spread through direct skin contact with someone with a rash, contact with objects or surfaces used by someone with monkeypox (i.e. bedding, clothing, or a toothbrush), or through respiratory droplets. Monkeypox is not typically spread during short periods of close contact. Most people recover in two to four weeks. A vaccine is available for those at high risk of contracting the disease (including those who have recently been exposed); contact your health care provider or the Health Department for more information. The limited supplies of available vaccine are being prioritized for use; your health care provider or Health Department will assist you in accessing it.
To prevent the spread of monkeypox, individuals should be aware of the following recommendations:
- Know the symptoms and risk factors of monkeypox
- Avoid close, skin to skin contact with the monkeypox rash, or those who show a rash or skin sores.
- If you were recently exposed to the virus, contact a doctor or nurse to talk about whether you need a vaccine to prevent disease. Monitor your health symptoms and if you become ill, avoid contact with others until you receive health care.
- If sick with monkeypox, isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.
More information about the virus and how to limit infection risk can be found at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/monkeypox/index.htm or www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.
