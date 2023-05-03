by CESAR SALAZAR
A week after the Mississippi River crested, things around the Winona region appear to be returning to normal. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts the river level will fall to below flood stage around May 10.
The Mississippi River reached its peak in the region last Wednesday, with a crest of 18.81 feet, according to the National Weather Service. That is the fourth-highest in recorded history, with the last top-five flood occurring in 2001 at a height of 20.07 feet, per the NWS.
According to the NWS, the flooding stage for the Mississippi River at Winona begins at 13 feet, with major flooding being declared at 18 feet. With a crest of 18 feet in the region, many locks and dams in the areas went out of operation.
Prairie Island Park, some parts of Levee Park, and East Riverfront Street in the city of Winona were closed due to flooding. City of Winona staff also conducted 24/7 dike and levee patrols, operated water pumps, and sandbagged some areas by the river. Some railroad tracks in the area also became inoperable due to flooding.
Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger said the city of Winona is lucky to have its levee system in place. He said in terms of the flooding affecting Winona County, the basements of some Winona County homes were flooded, but they were prepared to handle the flowing waters.
In the north, at Wabasha, water washed over Highway 60, and portions of Grant Boulevard, among other city streets.
In Wisconsin, Fountain City residents and commuters witnessed flood waters cause closures on Highway 35 near Liberty Street, despite city staff’s efforts to sandbag the area. Buffalo County Emergency Management Director Lucas Teska said the most severe damage caused by the flooding occurred on Highway 35, with the water pushing the road up from underneath and damaging it. He added that flood cleanup kits were available at the Buffalo County Emergency Management Office, 407 South Second Street in Alma.
Klinger said that in terms of Winona County’s actions during the flooding, the county mostly helped the city of Winona patrol and observe the levee. He added that most cities and towns in the county were able to manage the flooding themselves without the county’s assistance.
Klinger said that there is no estimate yet for how much damage the flooding caused in the county, but county officials would probably get an estimate as river levels decrease.
NWS Hydrologist Jordan Wendt said that the service’s current forecast shows there will not be another crest, even if more precipitation were to occur. He added that it would take a huge amount of precipitation in a wide area to cause the river to flood again.
Wendt said that this spring’s flood was caused by record-setting, anomalous snowpack in the northern portion of the Mississippi River watershed. The flooding was also exacerbated by precipitation in the middle of April, he added.
However, Wendt said that flooding is always a concern along the Mississippi, but it’s hard to say if and when it will flood as it takes special conditions for it to occur. “Some years are going to be better than others, and some years are going to be worse than others,” Wendt said when asked if climate change would worsen flooding in the future. “With the growing evolution of climate change, more extreme events are becoming more common.”
With the river’s water level slowly decreasing, Klinger said that there aren't too many concerns for public safety. “I would say the biggest caution right now is for people who are boating out on the Mississippi; the water is still high,” Klinger said. “Because of the high water, there’s a lot of debris that’s coming down the river. If people do choose to go out on the river, they need to use extreme caution right now.”
