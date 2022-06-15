by ALEXANDRA RETTER
A new superintendent will start July 1 at Cochrane-Fountain City School District (C-FC). Troy White, who was most recently principal at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (G-E-T) High School for 11 years, will now hold the top position at C-FC. “I’m drawn to go where there is a family feel, where everybody is always there for each other,” he said.
White started his career in education, which has spanned 25 years to date, as a physical education teacher in New Auburn, Wis. He later moved to a district in Manama, Wis., where he met his wife, who teaches kindergarten at G-E-T today. They have three children. While at Manawa, he earned a master’s degree in education administration. He then became qualified to serve as a principal and director of instruction through Viterbo University.
In 2011, White arrived at G-E-T to serve as principal, a role he continued in until now. He earned his license to serve as a superintendent over those years he was principal.
White is now excited to work with everyone at C-FC as superintendent while fondly looking back on the positive experiences he had with his former colleagues. He is starting to set goals for his time at C-FC. “My first and most important goal is to listen and learn, [to] get to know people before worrying about whether or not we’ve got everything perfect,” he said. This summer, he plans to meet community members at events such as a Fourth of July celebration. It is important to him to build connections with others and demonstrate that he values their opinions, he said. He also has a goal of continuing C-FC’s strategic plan implementation, he said.
“Troy seems to be a really dynamic leader,” C-FC School Board member Don Baloun said. “He has incredible enthusiasm and work ethic, and I think he’s going to carry that into the position, and I believe it’s going to resonate throughout the school.”
Baloun said he is looking forward to collaborating with White on C-FC’s strategic plan, including efforts to partner with Head Start on a day care program. He also would like to work with White on student achievement, in light of the challenges the pandemic presented in learning, and local partnerships in technical education for students.
The C-FC School Board initially chose three finalists for the position. In addition to White, the two other finalists were Sarah Tobiason, district special education director and elementary principal in Decorah, Iowa, and Dawn Lueck, Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School principal.
The School Board selection process for superintendent included community forums for community members, families, students and staff to speak with the finalists, as well as interviews with the School Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.