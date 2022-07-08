by ALEXANDRA RETTER
There is a new principal at Winona Middle School (WMS). Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members at their July 7 meeting unanimously approved hiring David Anderson.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview that he brings experience as a principal to the role. In a past principal position, he juggled many different job duties, she said. He also is consistently out and about in school hallways and cafeterias and in attendance at school events, she said. “He is a person who is visible,” she said. With prior experience as an English teacher, too, she said, he is able to work effectively with staff members.
Anderson previously served as principal for grades seven through 12 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Public Schools and assistant principal at Winona Senior High School.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said at the board meeting that it would be valuable for board members to speak with Anderson prior to the vote, as he felt the board had beneficial discussions with former WMS principal Mark Winter last year and he would want to begin conversations with Anderson. “And I think it’s well recognized that the middle school has been, there have been, I want to put it as close to positive as I can, but there have been problems at the middle school … so that’s my main concern, that we don’t have the opportunity to start that conversation with Mr. Anderson right now. And maybe one concern I have is I hope he’s aware of what he’s getting into, in a sense,” he said. Winter and former WMS assistant principal Sam Ol both resigned at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
Freiheit responded that Anderson is already participating in meetings about implementing PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), a system with a goal of reinforcing positive student behavior. “He has jumped in with both feet right away,” she said.
WAPS is also in the process of hiring other administrators, as several left the district at the end of last school year. Interviews for the middle school assistant principal position recently finished, Freiheit said in an interview, and the hope is for the position to be filled next week. Candidates for the high school assistant principal position will likely be interviewed in the next week or so, she said. Additionally, the opening for the director of learning and teaching position will close soon, and interviews will hopefully be completed for the role in the third week of July, she continued. “We’re getting quality candidates,” she said. “I’m really pleased with the people we’ve had apply for our positions.”
