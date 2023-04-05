by CHRIS ROGERS

Police believe a missing Winona woman’s disappearance last Friday was involuntary and suspicious and are investigating the possibility of foul play, officials announced this morning. Police are asking Winona County and Fillmore County residents — especially near Winona County Road 12 and Highway 43 — to check any security or trail cameras, save footage, and walk their properties to look for any sign of people passing by or any disturbance. A $50,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to her whereabouts. Police said there is no threat to the general public.

Madeline “Maddie” Jane Kingsbury, 26, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at her residence on Kerry Drive in Winona, and was reported missing on Saturday, April 1.

Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their children off at daycare the morning of Friday, March 31, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said at a press conference this morning. She returned to her residence on Kerry Drive in Winona around 8:15 a.m. Her roommate reported last seeing her around 8:30 a.m. She never showed up for work in Rochester, Minn., that morning or to pick up her children that afternoon, and she was reported missing Saturday morning after her family was unable to contact her.

Williams said the father told police he left the residence in Kingsbury’s vehicle — a dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country — around 10 a.m. that morning and when he returned, Kingsbury wasn’t home. A van matching the description of that vehicle was spotted being driven on Highway 43 in Winona and Fillmore counties, and later on Friday, a similar van was spotted returning to Winona, according to police. Williams said investigators believe the van remained parked at Kingsbury’s residence from 1:30 p.m. on, and police have searched the van and residence, locating Kingsbury’s phone and the jacket she was wearing earlier that morning. Family members and friends said family was everything to Kingsbury and it would be extremely unlike her to not show up for work, not pick up her kids, or not respond.

“Based on all this we believe Maddie’s disappearance is involuntary, suspicious, and we are all concerned for her safety,” Williams said. He added Kingsbury’s disappearance was being investigated as a missing person case but also as a possible case of foul play.

A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) spokesperson said there are no suspects or persons of interest in the case at this time.

How you may be able to help

Williams asked residents of Winona County near Highway 43 or Winona County Road 12 and Fillmore County residents near Highway 43 in eastern Fillmore County to let law enforcement know if they have any cameras, such as security cameras, doorbell cameras, or trail cameras. “Please save any video from March 31 through April 1, and contact law enforcement,” he said.

Williams asked residents to check the footage for any people passing by or a dark minivan. He requested property owners in that area walk their properties and check buildings, looking for any sign that someone passed by or parked there or any sign of a disturbance.

In a later post, the WPD asked residents and landowners to search more specific areas in Winona County (see maps above): the area around Gilmore Valley, Gilmore Ridge, and Garvin Heights; backwaters near the Winona Municipal Airport; and properties along Highway 43, County Road 12 and Interstate 90 near Wilson Township.

So far, most of the footage law enforcement has found has come from officers going door-to-door, so the public’s help would be greatly appreciated, Williams said. Even footage without any sign of the vehicle could help investigators narrow down their search, he noted. “If you have a camera, let law enforcement know, please,” he urged.

To report information, contact the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288, the Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or crimestoppersmn.org, or dial 911.

+5 How to help find missing woman: Check properties, save footage Winona County and Fillmore County residents can help police find a 26-year-old mother of two who went missing last Friday.

‘Doing everything we can’

“We are doing everything we can to bring Maddie home,” Williams said. Law enforcement staff have been searching Winona and Fillmore counties on foot, in vehicles, on water and by air, he said. The BCA and numerous local agencies are assisting the WPD in its investigation.

Kinsgbury’s sister, Megan, spoke at the press conference, thanking law enforcement and the community for their support and help. “We will remain loud about this and continue to advocate for Madeline in any shape or form,” she said.

Chris@winonapost.com