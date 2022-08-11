by CHRIS ROGERS
A 42-year-old Fountain City man died and four people were hurt, two critically, in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 35 between Cochrane and Fountain City yesterday afternoon. Errol Doerr died in the crash, and a 39-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl riding with him were flown to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, Minn., and were in critical condition as of this morning, according to Buffalo County Sheriff Michael Schmidtknecht.
Shortly before 5 p.m., Doerr was northbound on Highway 35 and slowed to turn left onto Henry Lane, just south of Cochrane-Fountain City High School, according to deputies. The report states a 24-year-old Cochrane woman was driving behind Doerr and allegedly looked down at her cellphone and rear-ended Doerr’s vehicle. That collision pushed Doerr’s vehicle into the opposing lane of traffic on Highway 35, where it collided with an oncoming southbound car driven by a 45-year-old Fountain City woman.
Doerr was pronounced dead on the scene. The two passengers in his car were airlifted, and the 45-year-old woman and an 18-year-old female passenger in the oncoming car were treated for minor injuries, Schmidtknecht said. The 39-year-old driver behind Doerr did not appear to be injured, the sheriff reported.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
