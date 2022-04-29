A three-vehicle crash injured four people and temporarily closed Highway 43 south of Winona this morning. A northbound minivan driven by a 55-year-old Rochester, Minn., man was attempting to pass a semi when it struck an oncoming, southbound sedan, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver of the sedan — a 34-year-old Winona woman — and two passengers in the minivan — a 47-year-old Winona woman and a 63-year-old La Crosse, Wis., woman — were all transported to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers reported. Meanwhile, the driver of the minivan was taken to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries, and the truck driver was unhurt, according to the report.
The crash occurred on a hilly curve on Highway 43 just north of the intersection with Gilmore Valley Road.
