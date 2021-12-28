Health experts believe new variant makes up majority of cases
by CHRIS ROGERS
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and its partners detected four cases of the Omicron variant in Southeast Minnesota last week, according to the agency. Early data suggests Omicron is more infectious than the Delta variant, and that boosters are critical to vaccines’ effectiveness against the new variant, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
An MDH report shows that, as of last week, MDH’s variant surveillance program had detected a total of 65 cases of the Omicron variant in Minnesota, with 55 in the Twin Cities metro area and four in Southeast Minnesota, the highest in Greater Minnesota.
The true number of Omicron cases are likely far higher for a couple reasons. First, because a limited number of labs are capable of the genetic sequencing needed to identify which COVID variant a given patient has, only a fraction of all of COVID cases are genetically sequenced.
Additionally, MDH’s variant surveillance report dates back to last week, and Omicron has likely spread further since then. Responding to questions about a Winona County press release indicating MDH had detected Omicron in 12 Minnesota counties, MDH Information Officer Doug Schultz wrote in an email, “… We know that Omicron cases tend to double in a matter of days, so [we] suspect it is in many more counties now and is likely 50 percent or more of positive lab results.” He said an updated report on variant prevalence should be completed later this week, adding, “We expect the numbers will look much different with the next report.”
MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm had already issued a statement on Dec. 22 saying her agency estimates Omicron is the dominant strain across the state.
“The quick rise of the Omicron variant underscores the importance of everyone taking steps to slow its spread so we don’t overwhelm our already stressed health care system,” Malcom said. She encouraged Minnesota to get vaccinated, get booster shots, get tested before gatherings or in response to symptoms, wear masks, and avoid crowded indoor spaces.
In a press release on Monday, CDC officials wrote, “Data from South Africa and the United Kingdom demonstrate that vaccine effectiveness against infection for two doses of an mRNA vaccine [Pfizer or Moderna] is approximately 35 percent. A COVID-19 vaccine booster dose restores vaccine effectiveness against infection to 75 percent.” More information on booster shots is available here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.