Frat now owns Winona landmark

The Kappa Chi fraternity is finding a new home in one of Winona’s oldest houses, the Huff-Lamberton Mansion.
Kappa Chi sold its prior frat house, which was west of the Winona Public Library, earlier this summer for $1.9 million to Main Square Development. This property and others were demolished as part of the work on Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, a prospective $35 million, 730-seat concert hall featuring art galleries at the site of the old Winona Junior High School Auditorium.
Kappa Chi President Creighton Butler said it was tough to give up the fraternity house that they had called home for nearly three decades but that it was important to find someplace new that could help the community and help the frat grow. In May, Kappa Chi bought the historic Huff-Lamberton Mansion for $1.85 million, but they are not moving in until next summer.
Butler said the tenants currently living in the Huff-Lamberton Mansion “all had signed with the previous owner last spring and because it was on such a short notice we're honoring those leases and letting everyone who signed live here for the year … Our plan is to move in next June.”
The Huff-Lamberton Mansion is a much larger building than Kappa Chi’s previous home, which Butler said was a big deal. The historic mansion has more than double the number of bedrooms than Kappa Chi’s previous home had, according to Butler, with 24 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. Butler also said the location and space that the Huff-Lamberton Mansion offers made it an ideal new home.
“I think this will be a great house for us just because we have so much space that we can do more events on premise here than we could at the last house. And I think that will be awesome just to be more open and inviting to the community. Like this is a space that we don't want to just keep to ourselves. This is a space that we want to share with the community,” Butler said.
Kappa Chi Vice President Kyle Dutkiewicz said that the Huff-Lamberton Mansion’s historic nature is one of his favorite things about it. “I really like the history within the house. It's almost like stepping into a time capsule. I mean, it's not very often that you get to walk through a house this old. We're very lucky to have structures still standing that are this old in Winona,” Dutkiewicz said.
According to Butler, Kappa Chi has no major plans for the Huff-Lamberton Mansion yet, but do plan to preserve and maintain the historic building. The fraternity’s previous home was constructed in 1895, so Butler said the group has experience with the kind of upkeep associated with a historical structure.
Kappa Chi are the fifth owners of the Huff-Lamberton Mansion since its construction in 1855, according to Butler, as well as the first Greek organization to own the building. Butler hopes to combine the rich history of the mansion with the vibrant energy of Kappa Chi.
