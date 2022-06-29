by CESAR SALAZAR
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) will be shutting down operations at the Winona Mall COVID-19 testing site after today, June 29. With the shutdown of the site, Winonans will also lose the ability to get completely free COVID PCR testing in Winona, regardless of insurance coverage.
The COVID-19 testing site is closing down mostly due to declining usage numbers, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The site was administering over 2,500 tests a week at the height of the pandemic but recently has only been doing around 100 tests a week, according to Winona County Health and Human Services Supervisor Melanie Frazier.
“There is still COVID-19 testing available within Winona County. There are multiple different resources,” Frazier said.
Other COVID-19 testing resources available include testing at Winona Health, Olmsted Medical Centers, Gundersen Health Systems, and local pharmacies, according to Frazier, so COVID-19 testing is still widely available for Winonans by other means.
Patients’ insurance may cover the cost of COVID testing. However, most of these sites do not offer guaranteed free testing, with previous federal funding for free COVID-19 testing having expired. “They’re no longer offering those dollars for COVID testing,” Winona Health Chief Operating Officer for Specialty Services and Chief Nursing Officer Sara Gabrick said.
Some Winonans would continue to receive free COVID-19 testing depending on their personal health insurance. Some insurance may not cover the costs of COVID-19 testing. This would leave some Winonans having to pay for COVID-19 testing out of pocket. Frazier said that there is still the option for free COVID-19 rapid testing at home via federal or state resources.
“There are the free at-home test kits that every Minnesotan and anyone residing in the U.S. can get,” Frazier said. “[They can get] at least four COVID-19 over-the-counter tests per month and up to eight per month. Those can be ordered on two websites that are on our press release.”
PCR testing is relatively expensive and is tested at a laboratory and could take days to get a result while rapid tests provide results in minutes at home and are relatively inexpensive. PCR tests are typically more accurate, as rapid tests are not as sensitive to COVID-19. The tests are typically used in combination to determine if the results are accurate.
Like the state-run site at the mall, Winona Health has also seen a decline in demand for PCR tests. “We’re just not doing a whole lot of testing anymore,” Gabrick said. “I believe that is true of most hospitals in the state as I talk with my colleagues across the state. I think the biggest reason for that is there’s a lot of home testing being done.”
Frazier said of the free PCR testing at the mall, “It’s been very valuable.” She continued, “I can’t even put it into words how valuable it was to have.”
“COVID testing is still available,” Frazier said. She continued, “It’s still a strong tool that you can use to help take the appropriate precaution to prevent from spreading the virus but also protect your loved ones at home so you can isolate and quarantine or take the appropriate precautions. It’s still a great tool we can use to help mitigate this virus.”
For more information about the site being shut down and alternate COVID-19 resources available, see the MDH’s press release on page 2B.
