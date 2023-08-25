by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) will offer free breakfast and lunch for students this school year, due to a new state program.
This spring, state lawmakers approved the Free School Meals Program. According to the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE), this permanent program gives reimbursement from the state to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program to provide students with free breakfast and lunch.
“I’m very grateful,” Nutrition Director Jennifer Walters said of her response when she learned about the new program. “We have a lot of families that are going to benefit from having a free meal while their children are at school.” She added, “We all know that you need fuel to learn. And this way, there’s no question of, ‘Do I have enough money in account? Am I able to afford it?’ … They’ll receive fruits and vegetables, protein, milk, grains, whole grains, so they’ll be nourished, which is important.” With the new school year just around the bend, Walters said she is looking forward to more students going through the meal line and having locally grown food. “We really support farm to school … We really have nourishing food, and I think if we can serve more students, they’re going to benefit,” she said.
For WAPS, some federal funding as well as state funding goes toward the meals, Walters said.
Since the pandemic, there have been several changes with school meals. Last school year, the district slightly increased meal prices, after meals were free during the pandemic. Families could pick up meals during the pandemic, Walters said. Under the new free meals program, students must have the meals while in school, she said. “But, the families don’t have to put money in their children’s breakfast or lunch accounts this year,” she said. “I think that’s what people should know.”
A la carte items will not be free, Walters said. This includes extra items at the middle and high school and extra milk, she said.
One aspect of school meals that has not changed is the district encouraging families to complete a free and reduced-price meal application, now called the Application for Educational Benefits. Filling out the form can help families receive reduced athletic and internet fees, Walters said. The applications also help the district receive funding that supports areas including counseling, she said. “So we really do need families to complete those applications,” she said. Families can complete the form at winonaschools.org or receive a hard copy at their school building or the district office, she noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.