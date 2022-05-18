Fresh start for Treatment Court grads

by CESAR SALAZAR
The Treatment Court of Winona County (TCWC) has helped dozens of Winonans rehabilitate into the community since its inception in 2012. The TCWC serves as an alternative to jail time for drug offenders by guiding non-violent offenders with comprehensive case plans. The comprehensive plan includes weekly drug court hearings, submission to 12 random drug tests a month, meeting with a drug court team member twice a week, and working a minimum of 40 hours per month on the case plan.
The TCWC graduated two participants, Jeremy Lee Bobo and Sarah Rose Davis, this past Thursday. Third Judicial District Judge Nancy Buytendorp presided over the Treatment Court. She spoke highly of Bobo’s and Davis’ journey, saying, “Both Sarah and Jeremy have made these changes, and they both have so much potential. Recovery doesn’t happen overnight. It’s a lot of work, and it’s a lifetime project.”
Buytendorp stated that May is National Drug Court Month and said that it was “very fitting Sarah and Jeremy are graduating this month.”
Davis started her journey in treatment court in March of 2021 and has been sober for 14 months according to Buytendorp. Sarah currently works as a waitress at Perkins with her son and daughter.
“I’m so happy to be here today,” Davis’s mother Candice Corey said. “Today marks another milestone in Sarah’s journey to freedom … a freedom this mother has longed for, prayed for, and cried for. I’m grateful to those who saw through her addiction to see the potential hidden inside that gave her the opportunity to turn her life around.”
“We’re here today because my mother has decided to put herself first,” Davis’ son Caleb Christopherson said. “She battled and beat one of the most difficult things anybody could face.”
“I want to say thank you to the judge and [my loved ones],” Davis said. “Without any of you guys, I couldn’t have done this. This is my second round with drug court but this time around I feel like I had a much better experience in every aspect of it.” She continued, “Just the support from everyone on the team is amazing. We do the work but you guys are right behind us, pushing us.”
Bobo began his Treatment Court journey in January of 2021 and has been working as a blender at RTP Company for over a year. Buytendorp said that that’s the longest he’s held employment and has perfect attendance there.
“I’m sober; that is insane,” Bobo exclaimed. He continued, “It’s really exciting today because everybody that played a part in this is here, and that’s really cool.”
“I wanted to say how proud I am of you Jeremy,” Bobo’s girlfriend Jill Gustafson said. “I think a lot of people doubted you and I saw potential from the very beginning. I’m looking forward to seeing how much more you can do because I know you got it.” Gustafson ended her remarks with a saying that she came up with Bobo to motivate him: “Jill or jail.”
“You are one of the reasons why I ran for county attorney because I wanted to start a drug court,” Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said about Bobo. She continued, “I just want you to know that you are an inspiration for all of us to conuntie to work … I just really want to tell you how proud I am of you. Congratulations.”
“Both have been great mentors to others in the community as well as in treatment court,” Buytendorp said. “Graduation is a tremendous accomplishment. It takes a lot of hard work to get to this point and means both of you made major changes in your lives. Congratulations to both of you.”
