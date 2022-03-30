Friendship Center’s Fox retires

by CHRIS ROGERS and CESAR SALAZAR
“I had no clue as to what I was coming into,” former Winona Friendship Center Director Malia Fox said of joining the Friendship Center after leading therapy for a nursing home. “It was pretty much culture shock when I got here because there was no one telling anyone what they’ll do… There were no files and I was looking for a file because [in long-term care] you have to put down every single thing that happened … I started watching the people, and I realized for the first time in my life that this is how I wanted to grow older,” Fox said. “It was people telling me, ‘This is what I want to do,’ and that’s where I recognized I wanted to create a place that I wanted to come to when I became that age.”
The Winona Friendship Center held a ceremony last Friday in honor of Fox’s retirement and the Friendship Center’s third accreditation by the National Institute of Senior Centers — a testament to the hard work, time, and dedication Fox and her staff have put into the facility and its programs.
When Fox first came to the Friendship Center, a dining program occupied most of the space. When that relocated in the 2000s, it opened space for new ideas and programs. According to city staff, the center grew from around 40 programs in the 1980s to over 100 today.
One of those ideas was adding fitness equipment. “I wanted to get the wellness center in and people were offended,” Fox recalled. “People said, ‘Older people don’t want to exercise.’ I said, ‘Number one, I don’t like the word ‘old’ … and we need to exercise.’” The myth that older adults inevitably lose strength and shouldn’t be bench pressing was one of many Fox set out to challenge.
Fox saw the older Winonans as role models during her time at the Friendship Center. Fox likened her time as director to being a sponge, absorbing the knowledge and wisdom her members had acquired over the years. “I became an older adult with them,” Fox said.
Fox became a strong advocate for her role models over the span of her career. “Originally my goal was to have a student come in and say ‘I can’t wait to be 55’” She continued, “Getting older is not a scary thing,” Fox said. “Dying is not a scary thing. It’s actually what we’re supposed to do. I think that takes away a lot of anxiety in people’s lives because we worry about things we have no control over.”
Fox established many programs and resources to help advocate and support older Winonans. “I know we’re not all the same and I need for people to feel supported, valued, and validated. That’s the only way I can think; it’s acceptance of all,” she said.
Under Fox’s directorship, the center has welcomed older Winonans to participate in many programs and activities including cooking, education and cultural classes, physical activities, and computer literacy classes. The center also has senior advocates who help older citizens with programs or assistance.
The Friendship Center even has its own musical groups, the Forget Me Notes and the Driftless Ukes. The center is also gearing up for its third annual Dementia Friendly Week, a community advocacy program established by Fox to help support and understand Winonans with dementia. “We’re just wanting the community to be aware of how to interact with persons living with any form of dementia,” Fox said.
Fox and her staff take the input of Friendship Center members and implement their ideas into the center. “She’s always doing something, she’s always asking for ideas,” Friendship Center member Bernadette Thicke said. “She genuinely cares about the people.” Member Sharon Miller echoed, “Malia, Laura, the crew — I don’t think we could’ve had anyone better.”
Lori Krause’s late mother was part of a program that brought students and volunteers to homebound people to help them participate in yoga classes and other activities via videoconference. “My mom couldn’t come to a class here, and they brought the class to my mother,” Krause recalled. Having someone visit an older adult and help them take part in group programs, Krause said, “Those kinds of things can bring so much joy at the end of their lives. It makes them feel so special.”
When the pandemic hit, that videoconferencing program — and the know-how behind it — suddenly became relevant to everyone. “We have been doing Zoom since 2013,” Fox said. “Even the City Council called us up during COVID.”
“Malia and Laura both have found really innovative ways to stay connected with people in the community through COVID,” Senior Advocate Marité Olmstead said. For homebound people, she added, “It’s such a relief to them that they have a community that cares so much about them that someone will come to their home to help them.”
Fox hasn’t been afraid to try new things, throw the full force of her enthusiasm behind them, and not let the challenges dissuade her. “When she has an idea, she just has so much energy,” Friendship Center member Barb Klink said. A recent Friendship Center member and longtime friend of Fox, Peggy Giers said, “She just jumps in and starts figuring it out. And that kind of leadership has turned this [center] into what it is.” Hoberg said, “Malia is really good at lighting a spark and things take off.”
One idea Fox has been rallying behind for over a decade is getting a larger space for the Friendship Center. That dream seemed to be nearing reality in recent years, as the city invested over $300,000 in developing a plan to relocate the Friendship Center and expand the East Recreation Center into a larger, all-ages community center. The city does not have a funding source for the estimated $7 million construction cost, however, and last fall City Council member Michelle Alexander and City Manager Chad Ubl said it was unlikely to happen in the next couple years. This spring, city staff and consultants proposed constructing a police-fire station at the East Rec. site, possibly in combination with a community center, but also haven’t identified a funding source.
Ubl cheered on the community center project and the Friendship Center’s space needs at last Friday’s celebration. “We should be extremely proud of the accreditation despite the facility we occupy,” Ubl said of the Friendship Center. He continued, “I think it’s pretty clear we need more space … We’re busting out of the seams.” He told the crowd, “We have to continue to advocate — I will do that, city staff will do that — and educate the community on the needs of older adults as it relates to a new facility, the pluses of a new community center, and spaces for older adults and the entire community.”
Winona Recreation Director of Services Laura Hoberg, who led the Friendship Center’s programming since 2016, was recently promoted to co-department head of the park recreation department. “I feel very, very proud of her, and I’ve learned so much from her,” Fox said of Hoberg. Under a reorganization of the department, there will no longer be a Friendship Center director, and Hoberg will oversee the Friendship Center along with all the department’s other programs, from city league softball to municipal band. Fellow co-director Patrick Menton will be charged with overseeing the city’s parks and facilities. Ubl said he and the co-directors will evaluate how the new structure is going in the coming months.
Fox said of the change, “If this doesn’t work out, they’re going to have to go back to the drawing board. I think it works really well in a community center. So if we’re going in the community center direction, all is well.” She added, “I want our members to know that Laura has their back.”
Hoberg said she’s excited about the new role. She will keep her office in the Friendship Center and looks forward to working on helping Winonans bounce back from the pandemic. “I think there’s going to be a lot of lasting effects in the community from the pandemic. Two years of isolation is a lot,” she said.
Although Fox is retiring, she plans on continuing to be a part of the Friendship Center, one way or another. Fox says she will continue working part-time until around June, while Hoberg hires a new programming coordinator
Fox ultimately plans on being a member of the Friendship Center, helping her to not miss its future and growth. “I don’t know that I have to miss anything, because I’ve created what I can come back to,” Fox said.
