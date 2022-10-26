by CHRIS ROGERS
Former Winona County Administrator Ken Fritz is challenging incumbent County Board member Chris Meyer to represent District 1 (eastern Winona).
Fritz is a career public official, having served as the longtime village manager of Schaumberg, Ill., population 74,000, before coming out of retirement to lead Winona County from 2015-2021. His campaign has highlighted the County Board’s 3-2 split on environmental and financial issues, arguing he can unite the board.
“We must move beyond ideological positions and work together to find common ground and solutions that consider all of Winona County,” Fritz said. He continued, “The county commissioners should work together as neighbors and not as political opponents … We all believe in protecting Winona County’s natural resources, fostering a good business environment, facilitating equitable opportunities, and providing for those in need,” Fritz said. He added, “I believe, if elected, I can bring back productive discussions to the County Board. As a board member, I can use my experience to dig deep into the issues including perspectives from all sides and reach common sense solutions.”
After a long career in information technology at General Mills, Meyer was elected in 2018. She grew up on a dairy farm in Northern Minnesota, and has been a supporter of environmental protections and social services funding on the County Board.
“My predecessor, Jim Pomeroy, asked me to run for this seat when he retired. As an introvert, it is about the last thing I thought I would ever do,” Meyer said. She agreed because, she said, “My decisions can make sure my neighbor can get a COVID vaccine or access to food stamps.” She highlighted the county’s work to aid businesses during the pandemic and fund broadband expansion, affordable housing, and other projects with federal COVID relief funds. “My personal passion is sustainability, and it isn’t just about the environment; it means we need to support businesses that provide good jobs, support workers to do that work and we need clean air and water to support those businesses and people,” she said.
Facing a large deficit, the County Board recently approved a 10 percent preliminary property tax hike for next year.
Asked about what she could do to help balance the budget, Meyer responded, referring to the potential 10 percent increase, “I will tell you that it could have been lower if our rural commissioners were willing to transfer a little more from Road and Bridge [funding], but they weren’t willing to do that.” Because the county also has sales tax revenue augmenting its road repair budget, some board members proposed taking property tax funds historically allocated to the Road and Bridge Fund and putting them toward other areas of the budget in order to lower the tax hike; however, rural board members opposed taking away needed funds from road repair.
Meyer went on to highlight the low levels of funding the state and federal government provide for social services they mandate. Highlighting efforts to control spending, she added, “The board unanimously rejected all of the personnel requests for more staffing this year so we could keep our budget down.”
Fritz also discussed low federal and state reimbursements for social services that the county legally must provide. When counties try to address the imbalance with lawmakers, “They constantly look at us as if we’re a special interest group asking for money, and I think that needs to change,” he said.
Fritz said there are things the county could cut, and he said conducting a revenue audit in the Health and Human Services Department could help the county improve its budget situation. Health and Human Services funding streams are highly complicated and ensuring the county is getting as much reimbursement as possible is difficult, he explained.
Asked whether she supports “large, corporate hog and cattle farming,” Meyer said she couldn’t answer without more information. “I make decisions based on information, and it depends in this particular situation what this situation is,” she said. Meyer has voted against reconsidering the county’s 1,500 animal unit cap on feedlots and stressed the importance of clean water.
Meyer went on to mention she voted for the frac sand mining ban while serving on the county’s Planning Commission. “I did that because I thought what could be millions for a few was going to cost tens of thousands for a very large number that would ultimately add up to a greater loss for the overall community,” she said. However, when it comes to deciding on individual permits, she added, “… If an individual farm or if an individual family meets the conditions that are required for, let’s say a conditional use permit, then they should get that permit.”
“I think there is room for all types of farming,” Fritz said. “In that particular situation, it is an arbitrary number that goes back to 1998. It was created out of a compromise; there is no science behind it. I think we owe it to the community, to the farmers, to look at ways that we can accommodate larger producers but also protect the environment. Everything we do is a matter of risk management, and farming has changed quite a bit over the last 25 years … We need to get the details. We need to do more than just use an arbitrary cap to control risk.”
Finally, the two candidates were asked about their support for the Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW), a nonprofit that provides help to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Earlier this year, County Board members Steve Jacob and Marcia Ward expressed support for revoking county funding for the ACW over an incident at a local school, in which an ACW employee was terminated after using unapproved, vulgar materials in a sexual education lesson. Meyer and other board members voted to continue funding the ACW, saying that the ACW’s consent education program doesn’t involve county funding, the situation was handled by the school and the agency, and cutting funding for victim services would be a mistake.
“I definitely do [support the ACW],” Meyer said. “If I was a victim of domestic assault or sexual violence I would want access to services, and so I want that access to continue, and they’re the only provider in the county. Unfortunately, this has been a politicization of an unfortunate mistake. I don’t think the county is an investigatory body. The situation was between Riverway charter school and the Advocacy Center. It was settled to the satisfaction of both of those parties. So as far as I’m concerned, it’s not county business.”
“The Advocacy Center provides a very great service to the community, and I support that,” Fritz said. I also support if the county has a contract with them, it’s up to us to monitor the contract … and make sure that our contract speaks to any issues that might overshadow it.” He continued, “... Although I would have liked to have seen a little bit more discussion about it … besides that, I agree with Chris that the county is not an investigative body.”
