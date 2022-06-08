by CHRIS ROGERS
Former Winona County Administrator Ken Fritz filed as a candidate for the Winona County Board last week. Fritz is running for District One (eastern Winona), a seat currently held by County Board Chair Chris Meyer, who also filed for election this fall.
In a statement, Fritz said, “While visiting Winona during our son’s attendance at WSU, we were so impressed by the nice people, the natural beauty of the area, the culture and university influence that we decided to make Winona County our home.
“In 2015, I was appointed the Winona County Administrator. During my tenure, I helped the County Board and staff navigate through many difficult processes, and I brought stability, integrity and transparency to the organization.
“If I’m elected County Commissioner, my experience as administrator and knowledge of the organization can continue to benefit the county. Currently, the board is divided, and that isn’t good. It stunts progress, hurts recruitment, drives away business and breeds dissension. Commissioners, even though elected by their particular districts, need to work together for the benefit of the entire county.
“I will work hard to hear all sides of the issues and make reasonable policy decisions that reflect the needs of all county residents, not just those of one particular ideology.”
Editor’s note: Due to an error by the Post, Fritz’s statement was not included in a June 1 article on candidates for County Board. That article, including a statement from Meyer, is available at winonapost.com under the headline “More hopefuls vie for local, state office.”
