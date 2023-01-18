Frozen River films to light up Winona

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
On a balcony, a man waits with his camera. As people walk by below, he interacts with them, asking questions about their experiences. This film, “The Balcony Movie,” is part of this year’s Frozen River Film Festival (FRFF), and screening committee members said it is relatable and engrossing.
The festival will include short films and feature-length films and will take place in a hybrid format with in-person and online options. “It’s so important to have cultural events in the winter time,” Managing Director Eileen Moellersaid.
“We just really have a sense in the community that people are ready to get back out and they’re ready to go to events,” FRFF Board Co-Chair Jessi Darst said. She added, “Just having a crowd of people back who are just excited to be there and watch the films, we’re really looking forward to that energy.”
Films at the festival will cover topics such as outdoor adventures, the environment, the LGBTQ community and humanity.
Submissions Director Daryl Lanz is excited to see “The Balcony Movie.” He is also looking forward to “Hating Peter Tatchell,” regarding the life and work of the British human and LGBT rights activist, saying it’s a really powerful film. “Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West,” which documents the treatment of wild horses in the western U.S., is another film Lanz is excited about. It has intense footage, he said. Lanz also appreciated “Catching Air,” a film about air guitar competitions. “And it’s just hilarious … It’s a really fun film,” he said.
Lanz noted that another film, “Stranger at the Gate,” tells the story of a former military officer who planned to attack a Muslim Community Center, then got to know some of the people there and had a change of heart.
Before the screening of one film,“Finding Her Beat,” there will be a drumming demonstration. The film is about a group in the Twin Cities preparing to perform at a drumming concert just before the pandemic. The group of all women prepared to perform the Japanese drumming art Taiko, which women historically could not take part in.
Moeller hopes all attendees find a film that speaks to them, inspires them, and teaches them about themselves and the world.
Lanz and Darst agreed. “Part of our mission has been to educate and to enlighten and to also, I think, just to entertain,” Lanz said.
“What we really strive for with the festival is we want people to learn something new and see the world differently … I think storytelling has the power to change people’s minds,” Darst said.
Part of the learning and entertainment comes in speaking with others about the films. “… A lot of it is community connection, being able to see some of this stuff with other people and have a chance to talk to other people about the films themselves and the issues they raise,” Lanz said.
Film can combine personal experiences with experiences of groups of people, Moeller said. “And I think that’s really unique,” she said. She continued that with cameras being more accessible through phones, for example, more people are able to document their experiences. “And so I think especially documentary films are something that are really growing in popularity, and more and more, we see documentaries that show that this is an art form almost anyone can participate in. And I think that’s really exciting,” she said.
The festival also provides the opportunity to bring some filmmakers to the area so they can share about their experiences, Darst said.
FRFF is collaborating with the Recreation Alliance of Winona on several outdoor winter events, including ice climbing clinics and a snowshoe hike. Additionally, the festival will feature a panel discussion about art and identity. There will also be a free filmmaking workshop. “… Everyone has a great idea they could make into a film,” Darst said.
The festival will take place February 5-12.
Those interested in attending the festival may visit www.frff.org to purchase tickets.
