by CHRIS ROGERS
The Minnesota Legislature is gearing up for its spring session with a projected $7.7 billion surplus to work with, and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz kicked things off on Jan. 18 with a bonding proposal that includes projects at local colleges.
Designing a new academic building at Winona State University (WSU) and maintaining buildings at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) and WSU are part of Walz’s bonding proposal. Minnesota State — the statewide system of colleges and universities WSU and Southeast are part of — is also seeking $60 million in additional funding for operations.
“In 2020, we passed the largest jobs bill in state history, investing in the projects that local communities told us matter most to them. Now with Minnesota’s strong economic outlook, we have an opportunity to make even more progress,” Walz said in a statement.
Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) said he was supportive of the WSU project, but expressed skepticism about the $2.7 billion cost of Walz’s overall proposal. “The governor’s bonding proposal is very, very aggressive and I think unlikely to pass the Minnesota House of Representatives,” Miller said. While Democrats enjoy a majority in the House, bonding bills require a supermajority, including Republicans votes, to pass.
Additionally, the state is still learning what it will get from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill passed by Congress last fall, Miller said. “Once we have more answers related to the federal funds, then we’ll have a better idea of what the needs are at the state level,” he explained.
“[Walz’s proposal] is big,” Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) agreed. “It’s probably the biggest bonding bill we’ve ever had, but then again, the needs are probably three times that when you look at all the requests that have poured in.”
One of those requests, the Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement and Learning (CICEL) project, is WSU’s plan to replace the aging Gildemeister and Watkins halls with a new building to host computer science, art and design, and math and statistics programs. University leaders hope the new space will foster a cross-pollination of ideas between the programs, and they also intend for it to be a net-zero energy building, meaning it will produce more solar and geothermal energy than it consumes and save on utilities. “These fields are critical to the future Minnesota economy,” WSU President Scott Olson wrote in a statement. He added, “CICEL will allow Winona State to meet our goal of serving the needs for the future of Minnesota’s workforce while saving the state and its taxpayers money, being kinder to the environment, contributing to our equity goals, and providing a safe and healthy space to learn.”
Walz’s proposal would give WSU $4.2 million to fund design of the new building. Minnesota State and WSU hope to get an estimated $47 million for the construction of the CICEL building during the next state bonding cycle in 2024.
With some $10 million in deferred maintenance needs, Gildemeister and Watkins halls are among the worst in the entire Minnesota State system, and the system’s Board of Trustees ranked CICEL as number 11 on its priority list for this year’s bonding bill.
“What I like about this project is they’re basically going to replace two inefficient buildings with one much more efficient building,” Miller said of CICEL. He continued, “[Gildemeister and Watkins halls] are in pretty rough shape. So generally, I would always like to see a remodel first if that makes sense, but in this case, I think tearing down those buildings is more efficient.”
Also included in Walz’s proposal is $118 million for maintaining existing buildings at Minnesota State schools. Minnesota State’s $150 million request would have funded $7.7 million in repairs at WSU, including roof replacements at Memorial Hall, the Performing Arts Center and Somsen Hall, as well as a new HVAC system for Stark Hall. At MSC Southeast, replacing leaking roofs and upgrading lighting is on the list. With the governor’s proposal being slightly smaller than what Minnesota State requested, it’s unclear what projects might not be funded under the governor’s proposal. Still, Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said he was very pleased with Walz’s proposal. Pelowski agreed, “That would go a long way for things here at Winona State and at the technical college.”
As for Minnesota State’s $60 million budget request — including $30 million in general funding for colleges and $25 million to avoid a 3 percent tuition hike — Pelowski thought more was needed. “Frankly, I don’t think the system request goes far enough to reimburse those campuses on two things: one, the expenses that they incurred and continue to incur over the course of the pandemic and two, declining enrollment,” he said.
Like other colleges, WSU has dealt with a gradually shrinking student body as well as decreased revenue and extra expenses during the pandemic. Last year, the university had to eliminate 15 teaching positions as part of $4.4 million in budget cuts.
Under the conventional approach to grappling with declining enrollment, Pelowski said, “If you lose students, you start cutting programs. Well, if you cut programs, you’ll lose more students … So I would be an advocate for altering [Minnesota State’s] requests and taking a look at the cost and the ongoing costs of the pandemic and declining enrollment and how do we keep core programs functioning?”
Although the city of Winona has been hoping for state or federal funding for its estimated $7 million East Rec. Center-Friendship Center project, the city did not make any state bonding requests this cycle, according to the state’s Office of Management and Budget. The city’s Port Authority would get a portion of Walz’s proposed $5 million in statewide Port Assistance grants.
