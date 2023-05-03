by CESAR SALAZAR
Last month, Rep. Gene Pelowski (DFL-Winona) said that the city of Winona’s $26 million request for local projects to the state legislature could be introduced under a new third funding bill. Pelowski said that bill is still likely to be introduced before the end of this year’s legislative session. With the legislative session nearing its end, there haven’t been any funding bills for state and local projects passed yet.
Currently, the Senate has not approved two bills to fund state and local projects that were passed by the House earlier this year: one that would appropriate $1.5 billion, and another that would provide $400 million. The two bills would fund projects that were not funded in the 2022 legislative session, but Pelowski said that a third funding bill would fund new requests for this year, including Winona’s requests for $21 million for the new public safety building and $5 million to continue the Riverfront Trail.
The state legislature had funding requests for up to $2.2 billion in projects for this year, Pelowski said, but not all $2.2 billion would be funded this session, with some projects being funded in a future legislative session. Pelowski added that Winona-area projects would make the cut for this year’s third bill.
A third bill could fund projects with debt known as bonding, cash, or a mix of both, Pelowski said. He added that the House Capital Improvement Committee was still working on introducing the bill, but that the House and Senate leadership were negotiating on whether the bill is going to be a debt or cash-only bill. Under Minnesota law, a borrowing bill requires a three-fifths supermajority vote from the legislature to pass, meaning it would require Republican support, while a cash-only bill would only require a simple majority vote.
Pelowski said that once legislature leadership comes to an agreement on the type of funding, the third bill will be put to a vote in the House. Pelowski said he believes there will be another bill to fund projects by the end of this legislative session, and it’s just a matter of what type of bill it will be.
Last year, the legislature failed to reach an agreement on any bonding bill, and it’s unclear if the first two bills proposed by the House will succeed in the Senate. If the legislature does not pass any of these bills, it would be the second consecutive year that the legislature did not pass a bonding bill to fund state projects.
The legislative session comes to a close on May 22.
