Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) has to secure approximately another $10 million to fund geothermal HVAC systems at two elementary schools. The district recently got word that one possible funding source may not work out. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) discouraged Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) from applying for federal funding to help install geothermal HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems at two elementary schools.
The district’s Finance Committee discussed written feedback from the department at its March 16 meeting. The feedback arrived after the School Board approved bids totaling about $26 million for the geothermal systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools.
Previously, the board agreed to seek new bids and issue more property-tax-backed bonds and/or pursue possible federal funding, such as grants and tax credits. The funding the district was discouraged from applying for was one source of just a few identified apart from bonding, and the feasibility of another possible federal funding source remains a question mark. Several district leaders said earlier this year that the funding the district has now is adequate at this time and they aim to revisit the topic of funding the projects later around next January.
In the written feedback discouraging the district from completing a full application, the DOE noted that the district’s concept papers for the projects had some weaknesses, there is high demand for the funding, and the department received more than 1,000 concept papers for the $80 million of the funding allocated. As completing full applications takes time and effort, the department said, it is encouraging just those that are most competitive. In comments reviewing the district’s concept papers for W-K and Jefferson, the department said some strengths include the papers describing health and safety benefits and an analysis of the facilities taking into account factors such as building age and deferred maintenance. However, the department said some weaknesses include the papers not describing fully energy cost savings from the projects and a plan to maintain the projects.
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said she was disappointed to hear about the response from the department. She noted that though the district was discouraged, it did not mean WAPS could not apply. Finance Director Sarah Slaby said this was true, though she was keeping in mind the time required to do so. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said in an interview that she is also keeping the time staff would need to spend on the application in mind.
School Board member Karl Sonneman said this was the type of situation in which the district could continue trying and advocate by reaching out to elected officials about receiving federal funding. Denzer agreed that she did not want the district to drop the matter, though she also did not want staff to have to work too much on the application.
When asked in an interview how likely it was the district would need to issue more bonds, Denzer reiterated that the board would probably revisit the topic of funding later, in later November or December of this year, after seeing how the geothermal projects start and how far the financing that has already been secured goes. “It’s a holding pattern for us,” she said.
Sonneman said in an interview, when asked how likely it was the district would need to issue more bonds, “Well, I think it’s a possibility, and … what we’re doing is trying to identify any potential source of funds and trying to figure out how to tap into it. I’d love to see the state legislature put a little money out there we could at least apply for.” He said he will continue to look into federal funding. Sonneman said he also has not yet heard further about possible federal tax credits the district considered, the guidelines for which are still being developed by a federal agency.
Freiheit said in an interview that the district is waiting until the projects progress further so the district can determine a more exact dollar amount to seek and look into other possible funding in the meantime.
