by CHRIS ROGERS
The biogas company Nature Energy made headlines this spring when it proposed a 20-million-gallon manure digester in Lewiston to convert local farms’ manure into renewable natural gas while returning fertilizer to the farms. However, Lewiston officials say they and other cities where similar projects were proposed have not heard from the company, and multiple Nature Energy staff members who were working on that project are no longer employed with the company.
In May, Nature Energy officials said they were evaluating known sinkholes and the stability of the bedrock at the city’s former wastewater treatment plant to determine whether that potential site — which the city suggested — would be suitable.
Lewiston City Administrator Bobby Falcon reported last week, “The city met with Bill at Nature Energy recently regarding suitable parcels closer to the natural gas pipeline on the north side of town. Since then, we have been informed that Bill and others with Nature Energy have been let go. We have been in touch with other cities [that] are involved in similar projects; none have heard anything at this point. We are waiting to hear from the company on its status."
The Winona Post’s emails to multiple former Nature Energy employees were met with automated replies explaining that those staff members no longer work with the company. Other Nature Energy contacts either declined to comment or did not respond before press time. Nature Energy’s parent company, Shell Oil, did not immediately respond to questions about the project.
“There was supposed to be a meeting [last] Tuesday, and of course that was canceled because the people who were supposed to be coming are no longer employed,” Lewiston Mayor Beth Carlson said. She explained that other Minnesota cities where similar Nature Energy biogas plants were proposed are in the same boat. Asked what she makes of the lack of contact, Carlson replied, “I’m trying not to speculate anything. We haven’t really heard anything from any of the other cities either. I don’t know that anybody knows anything … It’s a waiting game right now.”
Nature Energy’s plans for the Lewiston plant were criticized by some local environmentalists, who questioned the safety of the site and raised concerns about the potential for spills to worsen nitrate pollution in local groundwater. Conversely, the company stressed its focus on safety and said that more bioavailable fertilizer returned to farms could reduce nitrate leaching. The Lewiston City Council tentatively endorsed the project, and many Lewiston area residents saw it as a potential economic boon to the city and local farms, while others expressed a more wait-and-see mentality, raising questions about traffic and the impact on neighboring properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.