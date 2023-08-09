by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
The third floor of the Old Main Historical Center in Galesville has been closed since April after questions about its structural integrity arose. Although it is unclear how much structural improvements may cost or how it will be paid for, Old Main Board President Diane Thatcher hopes to reopen the third floor by the beginning of 2024.
The historical Old Main building was first constructed in 1862 to serve as a college, but after many changes of ownership, the building was purchased by the city of Galesville in 1995. Since then the Old Main Historical Center has hosted a variety of music, arts, and cultural events with the goal of preserving the past, promoting the arts, and inspiring ideas through community engagement.
The third floor of Old Main has a small theater space that seats 80 people and is equipped with a 1916 Steinway grand piano and a vintage Hammond C3 organ. Roughly 25 concerts and cultural events occur at Old Main each year through the Gale Star event program, according to Jim Riley, the program’s chairperson, with the third floor theater being a popular concert and theater space.
“The nice thing about our concerts is … they are small intimate concerts and there is always a reception or intermission or after the show so that you can get to know the performer … and talk to people and interact and form a community. We’ve got a nice little community there between our volunteers and our performers and that is something that should never go away,” Thatcher said.
The incident that led to the closure of Old Main’s third floor involved a large group rehearsal according to Riley. “There were quite a few people involved and a few jumped on the floor and it [the floor] bounced a little bit,” Riley said. Following concern from the group, the city of Galesville was made aware of the situation and its insurance agency closed the floor until it could be assessed.
Since then, an architect has visited Old Main and cut a hole in the second floor ceiling to examine the support beams and joists of the third floor. According to Thatcher, the assessment is not complete and it is unknown what work will have to be done, how much it will cost, and who will pay for it. Despite the unknowns, Thatcher said they will likely begin fundraising.
Galesville Mayor Vince Howe declined to comment until more is known about the situation. Old Main will be discussed at the Galesville Common Council’s next meeting on Thursday, August 10, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Galesville Public Library.
The 150-year-old Old Main building has other needs, Riley noted, such as tuckpointing, painting the roof and wooden portions of the exterior to prevent deterioration, and continued planning for the addition of an elevator.
While the third floor is closed, Old Main will still host events on the first and second floors as well as outdoors. There are some concerts planned as well as Old Main’s Fall Festival Main Event on September 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with music, food and drink, as well as opportunities to support Old Main.
“[Old Main’s third floor] is not going to be closed forever. We’re going to [make] it safe and open it back up because what we do up there is important,” Thatcher said.
