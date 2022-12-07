by CESAR SALAZAR
This holiday season, Winonans drummed up support for Winona’s own Little Warriors Drumline by donating gifts to the children. In conjunction with local businesses, the Little Warrior Drumline is sure to have wonderful holidays this year thanks to the Stuff the Trailer gift event.
The Little Warriors Drumline is the creation of Winonans Andre and Tara Bailey, who started the drum line to help local kids connect with each other via percussion instruments. The drumline is entirely volunteer-supported, with the Baileys also investing their time and money. The drumline has been featured in many local events, including Winona’s Steamboat Days.
Some of the children of the drum line might come from backgrounds where they might not be able to get the latest and top-of-the-line toys for the holidays. The gift drive ensures the children of the drum line get some new toys and trinkets. Kind Winonans also donated $850 to go toward gift or drum line needs.
With the help of the Loos Team from Keller Williams Realty and Hoff Funeral Homes, the drive had a successful kickoff this past Thursday and Sunday. The Loos Team brought in a trailer to store the gifts for the children, and Hoff Funeral Homes hosted the event at their business.
“It’s really fun just to see that, hear it, and know where they started to where they are today,” Realtor and supporting organizer Matt Loos said at the event. “The community really came out and helped out, which is awesome. Now, we get to help out and do our part to give back to the drumline, too. It’s nice to see everybody today to drop off stuff.”
One generous donor, Nancy Dornfeld, alongside her dog dressed as Santa Claus, dropped off many bags loaded with all kinds of different toys. “I want to be generous at Christmas time and help others out,” she said. “[The drum line has] given so much to the community that I wanted to be able to give back to them. I think this is great.”
“Sometimes you really need somebody to show a good gesture of kindness that will propel you forward to your next step in life,” Tara Bailey said of the gift drive last year.
“It kind of caught me by surprise, just seeing all the stuff that people donate,” Loos said. “I mean, the trailer is not full to the top, but at least the whole base is good. This is just going to help several local families.” He finished by saying, “Thank you to all the local people in our community that are out here donating. In the world we live in, we just always have to be nice and be thankful for what we have. It’s very important.”
