A vehicle pursuit by the Goodview Police Department (GPD) in the early morning hours of Dec. 22 ended in arrest for a 21-year-old Plainview, Minn., man. Officers attempted to stop Matthew Markus Edin for speeding on Highway 61 at 12:18 a.m., but he allegedly continued driving for nine miles before pulling over near Highway 248, according to Goodview Police Chief Lonnie Roloff and Winona County Sheriff’s deputies who assisted. “No excessive speed — the driver just eventually pulled over and was arrested,” Roloff said, adding, “It was a pretty non-climactic pursuit.” Edin was referred for potential charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, speeding, and reckless driving.
Latest News
- Six finalists chosen for county’s top job
- 500 games and counting for WSHS coach
- The magic of John Duel’s bells
- Main Square razing auditorium for parking
- Goodview PD arrests one after "non-climactic" chase on Hwy. 61
- Cotter unveils plans for new K-6 school
- Green, Lawrence Joseph
- Fitzmaurice, James Earl
Most Popular
Articles
- Winona to renew marina contract without competition
- Cotter unveils plans for new K-6 school
- Three tornadoes confirmed in last week’s storms
- County: One-day, 269-case spike largely due to backlog
- Severson Oil sold to Wis. company
- Police Blotter
- Fastenal opens new office downtown
- Main Square razing auditorium for parking
- Goodview PD arrests one after "non-climactic" chase on Hwy. 61
- WSU updates master plan, eyes new dorm
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.