A vehicle pursuit by the Goodview Police Department (GPD) in the early morning hours of Dec. 22 ended in arrest for a 21-year-old Plainview, Minn., man. Officers attempted to stop Matthew Markus Edin for speeding on Highway 61 at 12:18 a.m., but he allegedly continued driving for nine miles before pulling over near Highway 248, according to Goodview Police Chief Lonnie Roloff and Winona County Sheriff’s deputies who assisted. “No excessive speed — the driver just eventually pulled over and was arrested,” Roloff said, adding, “It was a pretty non-climactic pursuit.” Edin was referred for potential charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, speeding, and reckless driving.