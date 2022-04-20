GOP candidates for governor debate

by MATT DREWRY
Winona State College Republicans hosted Minnesota Republican gubernatorial candidates for a debate on Wednesday, April 13.
The debate, lasting an hour, was conducted between Michelle Benson, Paul Gazelka, Mike Murphy and Dr. Neil Shah. Candidates Dr. Scott Jensen, Kendall Qualls and Rich Stanek were unable to attend.
Candidates gave opening statements, then continued on to answer a series of questions about current issues.
Topics ranged from taxation and inflation to critical race theory and from COVID response to abortion.
Candidates widely supported deregulation, describing the stifling effect of state rules on business development.
Benson compared Minnesota’s regulatory burden to Iowa’s flat tax, which is lower than Minnesota’s lowest rate.
Gazelka detailed his plan, involving safety, education and lower taxes, citing Minnesota’s status as having the fifth highest tax rate in the country.
Shah detailed the challenges of inflation for Minnesotans, continuing on to describe his proposal of an elimination of the state income tax.
Murphy described his desire to make Minnesota “The Northern Florida,” as well as cut welfare.
On education, the candidates widely castigated the teaching of what they called critical race theory and each proposed actions to ban or combat it.
Shah recalled his parent’s journey to the United States as immigrants and what he’s gleaned from it. “My parents came here because we had equality of opportunity, that means no guarantees you rise and fall not based on the color of your skin but based on your hard work and merit,” Shah said. “That is the American way. That is what we must fight to defend. Critical race theory will be banned on day one of my administration.”
Murphy said he would also ban critical race theory in public universities. Murphy described passing this via legislation due to a desire to avoid being “a governor of executive orders.” Murphy also continued on to describe a desire to limit the power of teachers unions.
Benson spoke strongly against “activist teachers” and reforming teachers colleges to focus on education rather than politics. Benson also spoke strongly of the need for school choice as a short term option for avoiding disagreeable curriculum, “because you should not have a first grader sitting in a classroom with an activist teacher, hoping that it will change at some point,” Benson said.
Gazelka cited his recent legislative achievements in stifling the passage of sex education and history curriculum changes under his leadership in the senate. He detailed a need for free curriculum transparency as a tool for parents to engage with their children’s education and act against ideologies they disagree with.
Gazelka detailed the limitations in Minnesota due to previous ruling of Doe v. Gomez, which creates a constitutional right to abortion in the state. Gazelka described his stance on the issue.
“I think life is God given, and whatever we can do to really encourage that, I think, is really important. What we have focused on are some of the things that everybody can agree on,” Gazelka said.
Shah described his stance. “Roe v. Wade is one of the worst decisions that the Supreme Court has ever made, and I hope that it gets thrown back into the hands of the states to legislate around,” Shah said. “There are so many more things that we could be doing here in the state of Minnesota to protect life from conception to natural death."
Murphy slammed other states’ abortion legislation. “It’s clear that the Democrats don’t value human life,” Murphy said, claiming that California and Maryland bills that specify abortion is not a crime amount to legalizing infanticide. AP fact checkers have called that claim misleading. “That is a human life,” Murphy said.
Benson described a history of advocacy for pro-life causes since she was 16, continuing onto a legislative record on the health and human services committee. She said of her stance, “I will commit to you, as governor, I will support women, I will protect unborn babies and I will work to overturn Doe v. Gomez,” Benson said. “We are a pro-life state, and I’d be honored to be a pro-life governor.”
The questions continued on to the topic of COVID-19 including vaccine and mask mandates.
Shah described a philosophy of individual choice regarding COVID precautions and medical mandates. “The government should not mandate things. I’m a physician. Every day I try to talk to people about their health. I get them to try to use a little more sunscreen, avoid the sun, eat better, sleep more,” Shah said. “I shouldn’t mandate any of those things, even though they’re in your best interest.”
Murphy slammed business closures that shuttered churches but left other businesses open. “That stuff is nonsense. It was total political science and not real science, and I definitely would have fired Jan Malcolm. Why she still has a job today, I have no idea,” Murphy said.
Benson argued there were strategic flaws in Minnesota’s COVID response. “We treated the SARS-CoV-2 unlike any other virus we have ever encountered,” Benson said. “Any other novel virus we quarantine the healthy, instead of just the sick. We let politicians and the press shame us about masking.”
Gazelka recalled his experience actively working in government over the COVID pandemic. “I remember the first moment on a Zoom with the governor where he said, ‘I’m going to lock down everyone.’ I said, ‘Listen, Governor, that is a huge mistake because you’re not weighing kids education, you’re not weighing mental health, you’re not weighing social development of people, addictions.’” Gazelka said. “You’re just weighing looking at this virus and you’re deciding what’s best for people instead of the people themselves deciding that.”
College Republicans Co-President and debate moderator Jason Hoeft said of the discussion, “I thought it went really well, we had a pretty good turnout,” Hoeft said. “I did enjoy talking to the candidates beforehand and we had some good conversations on stage.”
In audience polling, Murphy won with 62 percent support, followed by Shah, Gazelka and Benson.
Murphy currently serves as mayor of Lexington, Minn., an Anoka County city of 2,144.
Shah is a newcomer to the political realm, operating a dermatology practice with a number of locations in the Minneapolis, Minn., area.
Gazelka is a longtime Minnesota Republican, beginning in the House of Representatives before serving as a senator and most recently senate majority leader.
Benson has served as a senator since 2011, representing district 31 including Anoka, Isanti and Sherburne counties.
Hoeft echoed this sentiment on the importance of different opinions. “I think it’s important because, looking at the way Walz has been leading the state, things have taken a turn for the worse, including jobs and many of the things we’ve discussed tonight,” Hoeft said.
