by CESAR SALAZAR
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced late last January his 2023 proposed capital budget, or bonding bill, with more than $3.2 billion for projects of various types. Despite the city of Winona having some major projects in the works and requesting state bonding, the governor's bonding proposal does not include any funding for the city. However, Winona State University’s (WSU) Center for Interdisciplinary Collaboration, Engagement, and Learning (CICEL) and maintenance at Minnesota State College Southeast (MSC Southeast) made it into the proposal as the only Winona-area projects.
The city of Winona requested $21 million in state bonding toward a yet unknown plan for new facilities for the Winona police and fire departments. The city also requested an additional $5 million toward the continuation of the city’s Mississippi Riverfront Trail. City officials remain hopeful that the projects could be added later in the legislative session.
The City Council hired consulting firm BKV to develop plans to construct either a new joint police-sheriff facility, a joint police-fire facility, a standalone police station, and/or a standalone fire station within the core of the city. City officials intend for the project to be “regionally significant” to attract state funding, and one option even includes adding the Winona Area Ambulance Service into the new facilities. City officials plan to review options when the study is completed in about two months.
The city was previously awarded $2 million toward the project in late 2020, and city staff are now asking for the additional $5 million to go toward a portion of the trail from the Xcel substation, just upriver of the Winona Marina between Liberty and Laird streets, to RTP portions of the project. City staff proposed building a pedestrian bridge over the Winona Marina in order to avoid diverting the trail away from the river.
The city approved the two state-funding requests in the middle of January, with Walz’s proposed capital budget announced a few days later. The timing might be a reason why the city’s requests aren’t in the proposal. “We did submit late, so we understand that,” City Manager Chad Ubl said. “I wouldn’t say late, but we did submit later. But it’s still the legislative session, so to our knowledge, our local representatives are moving our proposals forward.”
Despite the late request, city officials are still hopeful the city’s requests could make the final bill before the legislative session ends. “We are optimistic that our local projects will be included in the final decisions that are made,” Ubl said. “Certainly, we would like to be considered in the governor’s bill, but historically that’s not the final.”
Walz’s proposed bonding bill does see other public safety buildings across the state. Minnesota cities Caledonia, Dilsworth, Edina, and Shoreview could be getting their own new fire, ambulance, and/or community buildings for a total cost to the state of $26.3 million for all the projects. The cities of Lindstrom and Chisago City are also in the proposal with a new combined law enforcement center for $3 million.
WSU’s CICEL project is also in the proposal for $4.8 million. The CICEL project would see a new building at the university as a campus center for academic collaboration and partnerships with local and regional businesses and organizations. The $4.8 million would fund final design work with construction funding to follow in future years.
MSC Southeast would also benefit from a portion of the bonding proposal, with $146 million being spread across all of the Minnesota State College systems to repair and replace buildings, and update exteriors, HVAC systems, and safety features of the campuses, including at Southeast.
If the city’s asks do not make it into the final bonding bill this year, the city would ask again in the next bonding cycle, according to Ubl. Typically, the state bonding bill cycle takes place every two years. “Certainly if it doesn’t get approved this year, then we would attempt again next year or follow the next bonding cycle,” Ubl said.
