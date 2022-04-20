by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Weighing medical needs, moving, a job and family, Laura Wait faces a consequential decision after Home and Community Options (HCO) recently announced it will close two group homes serving those with disabilities, including Wait’s son.
“Solely the decision was based on having a workforce that is able to care for the needs of … individuals that we’re supporting, and making sure we have a workforce that is adequate to be able to meet those needs,” HCO Executive Director Suzanne Horstman said. She added, “There’s not enough of a workforce to be able to support the needs.” The closure of such houses is a widespread issue related to state funding and workforce shortages.
That difficult decision meant the families of those living in the homes now face tough choices, as well. Wait’s 24-year-old son has lived in a home for about six and a half years. “He’s got a lot of medical issues … so he has to have someone one-on-one with him to take care of him,” she said. If she cannot find a place for him at another home and he returns to live with her, she would have to move, she said, as there would not be enough space where she currently lives. It would mean spending money on furniture for him, too. Additionally, it would be difficult to find a person to care for him during the day while she is at work, she said. “I’d most likely lose a job I’m good at and love,” she said.
Finding a place at another home may also not be a great option, Wait said. Moving would be trying for her son, she said. “He does not transition well,” she said. She and her son are also highly connected to the area, so her first choice is to stay here. “This is where our family is at,” she said. She continued, “For my son, it’s become home.”
Wait said it may be hard to find a spot at another home in the first place, as organizations like HCO struggle with staffing shortages and funding. HCO is not alone; Cardinal of Minnesota announced it would close 10 of its homes in March, the Star Tribune reported. Other homes and day programs throughout the state are also closing because of staffing issues.
“Although agencies like ours have been addressing the workforce issue for many years, it continues to be a statewide issue that has only been heightened by the pandemic,” Horstman said in a letter to the editor recently published in the Winona Post. She added that HCO increased pay, collaborated with elected representatives and undertook marketing, recruitment and retention work to try to address the issue.
More state funding so organizations like HCO can raise wages would be valuable, Wait said. “The state of Minnesota is sitting on … money, and they are not competitive in the wages,” she said. This year, Minnesota has a surplus of over $9 billion.
Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation President Julie Johnson agreed in a statement. “… It is absolutely crucial that the legislature invest in wages and benefits for direct support professionals working in waiver-funded disability services — this session,” she said.
In the meantime, there is a chance Wait’s son might not have to move. Wait said another agency may possibly manage the home in which her son lives. “Right now, I’m just having the hope and prayer that this agency does take it over so my son wouldn’t even have to move and he won’t even know what’s going on,” she said.
When asked if any other organizations expressed interest in managing the houses, Horstman said, “We’d be open to working with a variety of different opportunities that we’d have to be able to continue to serve those that were in our care.” When asked whether HCO heard from any other organizations about doing so, she said information wasn’t available. “We’re in starting phases …” she said.
