by CHRIS ROGERS
When Zach Krage was growing up, he and his friends would roll over to the West End Recreation Center to play basketball and ping pong or join in some Park and Rec programming. “When I was a kid we could walk across the street here, and it was free,” he recalled. Now, he’s working on a project to “return free recreation to the West End.”
In 2015, Krage and his partners started Anthem Skatepark and Boardshop in the old West End Rec. building, which at that point had been closed for years. At the time, the city’s only skatepark at the East Recreation Center (ERC) had also recently closed, and Anthem brought some life back to the West End Rec and gave Winona skaters a place to go. “To quote [former ERC Coordinator] Lydia Boysen, if a city doesn’t build a skatepark, the city becomes a skatepark,” Krage told the City Council last month. “Because kids want to do the activities they love on a daily basis.”
At $5, admission to Anthem’s small indoor park is relatively low, but, Krage pointed out, as a kid, things that cost $5 were a special treat for him. Now, he said, “We’re looking to get a free place to skate outdoors.”
Krage and a fundraising committee hope to build a nearly half-million-dollar outdoor skatepark at the West End Rec. A $280,000 multi-use plaza would be the first phase of the project. It would occupy the southeastern corner of the property, and include a stage and utilities for music or special events, as well as ramps, curbs, and rails. Later phases of the project would look to build a “snake run” of ramps curling around the rear of the building, and a new picnic area on the west side of the building. He’s working with a company — City of Skate — that designed a multi-purpose skate-able art plaza for Juxtaposition Arts in North Minneapolis, Minn.
The Park and Recreation Department has signed off on the project, and the City Council gave Krage its blessing to fundraise for the project last month. “It looks amazing. I wish I could skate,” City Council member Michelle Alexander said.
La Crosse, Wis., resident Cole Herold was on a ladder at Anthem Saturday afternoon putting up signs for a memorial event remembering a fellow skater who had passed away. Around him, skateboarders took turns looping around the indoor park and tapping their boards in praise when someone finally nailed that trick they’d been trying.
While he was there, Herold also dropped off a $2,000 donation from the Onalaska Jaycees for the skate plaza in Winona. Herold explained he had helped fundraise for La Crosse’s outdoor park many years ago. “I just saw the positive impact an outdoor skate spark can have on a community and a skate scene,” he said. “It gives people a place to meet up.” Having a place with no admission fee where skaters can meet is key to making friendships and building community, he explained. “The older kids always watch out for the younger kids,” he said.
Skate parks, even when cities do build them, sometimes get short shrift, Krage said. They tend to be built poorly in inconvenient places, then city leaders get mad when people choose to skate elsewhere, he continued. To create a park skaters, BMX riders, and others will really use, he said, “The facility needs to show there’s thought and care in the design.” Krage was excited about the potential of the proposed skate plaza. He said he talked to local arts organizations about holding performances at the plaza or screening films on the wall beside it. Plus, he said, “This [park] is going to have seating and shade and old-growth trees — things that never exist at skate parks.”
So far, Krage said the fundraising committee has about $13,000 in hand from small donors. With the city’s consent, now they can start asking for larger donations and grants, he added.
The project is accepting donations via the Winona Community Foundation — where gifts are tax deductible — on GoFundMe atyu tinrl.com/2szrr4u2, and at Anthem.
