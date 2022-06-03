by CHRIS ROGERS
The Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) canceled one of its three main plays for this season, citing artistic concerns about handling sensitive subject matter. A gender-reversed, multi-racial production of “The Taming of the Shrew” was set to open at the end of this month but was canceled, the festival announced on June 2. GRSF leaders said they would offer refunds and are planning another production to fill in for the canceled play.
“The Taming of the Shrew” is one of Shakespeare’s more controversial plays. The title is a reference to a new husband’s attempt to “tame” his assertive wife, Katrina or Kate, and it’s long sparked debates over the difference between a story depicting sexism in a critical way and simply being sexist. GRSF production flipped the gender roles and introduced issues of race by casting a Black man in the role of Kate.
In a statement, GRSF leaders wrote, “Great River Shakespeare Festival has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel our upcoming production of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ which has been adapted and directed by Lisa Wolpe. ‘The Taming of the Shrew,’ as written by William Shakespeare, is thorny, difficult, and provocative. Lisa’s gender-swapped and multi-racial adaptation does not seek to neutralize the play, but instead asks us to consider how we feel about Kate’s anger when her words are voiced by a Black man. Her script challenges our attitudes on gender and subjugation, race and agency. It is an adaptation done with a deep understanding of the original Shakespeare text and infused with Lisa’s own visionary talent. We respect and honor the work Lisa, the designers, actors, stage managers, and production teams have done at Great River.
“As producers, we underestimated the time needed to fully unpack all of the sensitive nuances in this adaptation. Everyone involved approached the production with integrity and the best of intentions. However, the pressures of time, as well as the charged nature of the play’s content, contributed to an atmosphere in the rehearsal room that was difficult, even impossible, given our desire to enable deep listening on a very tight schedule. After striving without success to find a way to move forward we have decided to cancel our production. This is a heartbreaking decision but one that we sincerely feel is required to protect the health and well-being of everyone in our company. We prioritize the humanity of our company members above all else. We are deeply saddened for those whose artistry is affected by this decision. All parties are being fully compensated for their work, and all, save the director, have other assignments at the festival that will continue their employment.
“Plans for another production in the season are being discussed and announcements will be made as soon as they are solidified. Those already holding tickets to ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ will be contacted to discuss multiple options including full refunds.”
GRSF’s two other main productions this season are “Twelfth Night,” a comedy full of romance and mistaken identity, and “The African Company Presents Richard III,'” based on the true story of the first Black theater company in the U.S. producing Shakespeare’s “Richard III” while competitors seek to sabotage it. “Twelfth Night” opens June 24 with preview performances starting June 18, and “The African Company Presents Richard III” opens June 25, with previews starting June 19. On July 29-31, the festival is also presenting “All the Town’s a Stage: A Winona Story,” which mixes local stories, local artists, and community members with Shakespearean characters..
