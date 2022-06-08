by CHRIS ROGERS
The Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) canceled one of its three main plays for this season, citing concerns about handling sensitive subject matter. A gender-reversed, multi-racial production of “The Taming of the Shrew” was set to open at the end of this month but was canceled, the festival announced on June 2. GRSF leaders said they would offer refunds and are planning another production to fill in for the canceled play.
“The Taming of the Shrew” is one of Shakespeare’s more controversial plays. The title is a reference to a new husband’s attempt to “tame” his assertive wife, Katrina or Kate, and it’s long sparked debates over the difference between a story depicting sexism in a critical way and simply being sexist. The GRSF production flipped the gender roles and introduced issues of race by casting a Black man in the role of Kate. The script was an adaptation, or a rewriting, of Shakespeare’s original.
In a statement, GRSF leaders wrote, “Great River Shakespeare Festival has made the difficult but necessary decision to cancel our upcoming production of ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ which has been adapted and directed by Lisa Wolpe. ‘The Taming of the Shrew,’ as written by William Shakespeare, is thorny, difficult, and provocative. Lisa’s gender-swapped and multi-racial adaptation does not seek to neutralize the play, but instead asks us to consider how we feel about Kate’s anger when her words are voiced by a Black man. Her script challenges our attitudes on gender and subjugation, race and agency. It is an adaptation done with a deep understanding of the original Shakespeare text and infused with Lisa’s own visionary talent. We respect and honor the work Lisa, the designers, actors, stage managers, and production teams have done at Great River.
“As producers, we underestimated the time needed to fully unpack all of the sensitive nuances in this adaptation. Everyone involved approached the production with integrity and the best of intentions. However, the pressures of time, as well as the charged nature of the play’s content, contributed to an atmosphere in the rehearsal room that was difficult, even impossible, given our desire to enable deep listening on a very tight schedule.”
In an interview, GRSF Artistic Director Doug Scholz-Carlson declined to discuss specifically the challenges in rehearsals. In an earlier email, Managing Director Aaron Young noted GRSF would not be able to discuss personnel issues. Scholz-Carlson said, “It didn’t come down to any one thing. There were a lot of questions being raised.”
Young said one issue the adapted script tried to address was, in this gender-reversed scenario, how would female characters hold power over the bigger, taller men? The initial solution was that the female characters would have guns. “We started staging right after the Buffalo shooting and the Uvalde shooting, and we just had major questions about — can we have guns on stage?” Young noted. How would that be read by an audience, given those recent events? So, Young said, the production removed the guns and was trying to resolve the issue of how the women would hold power over the men in the play.
“We try to really take time to unpack issues,” Young said. Since its founding, GRSF has tried to take time with all of its actors to make sure they’re all telling the same story, so that story is very clear to the audience, he explained. That requires a lot of time upfront for conversations about the story and the characters. “In this play that had a lot of issues to unpack, we found that three weeks into rehearsal, there were a number of issues that had still not been addressed by the company,” Young said. “We realized there was still a lot of material and a lot of discussions that hadn’t happened.”
In their statement, GRSF leaders wrote, “After striving without success to find a way to move forward we have decided to cancel our production. This is a heartbreaking decision but one that we sincerely feel is required to protect the health and well-being of everyone in our company. We prioritize the humanity of our company members above all else. We are deeply saddened for those whose artistry is affected by this decision. All parties are being fully compensated for their work, and all, save the director, have other assignments at the festival that will continue their employment.”
“We really feel strongly this was the right decision to make to protect everyone in the company. It was also a heartbreaking decision to make,” GRSF Co-Associate Artistic Director Tarah Flanagan said. She pointed out that artists’ hard work will go unrealized as a result, something the company doesn’t take lightly.
At the same time, Scholz-Carlson and Young described the decision as a sign that a culture shift GRSF has been developing for years is working. “The show must go on” is such a mantra in theater that people sometimes believe the show must go on at any cost to the people involved, Flanagan said. GRSF is focused on “creating a process that values the humanity of everyone in the company over the product,” she explained. Scholz-Carlson pointed to several steps GRSF is taking to try to value and care for its staff — such as having a mental health coordinator and therapist available and ensuring the organization’s leadership reflects its “commitment to creating a healthy work environment.” Those steps enabled GRSF to look into the issues with this play and make a decision that put the people involved first, he said.
The GRSF leaders said a new play to replace “The Taming of the Shrew” has been all but finalized, and they expect to make an announcement soon. “We have a production that fits the company really well and is going to be able to capitalize on the skill in the company,” Scholz-Carlson said. The new production will repurpose some of the design work on “The Taming of the Shrew” so those efforts aren’t lost, Young added.
In their statement, the GRSF leaders explained, “Those already holding tickets to ‘The Taming of the Shrew’ will be contacted to discuss multiple options including full refunds.”
The festival’s two other main productions this season are “Twelfth Night,” a comedy full of romance and mistaken identity, and “The African Company Presents Richard III,’” based on the true story of the first Black theater company in America producing Shakespeare’s “Richard III” while competitors seek to sabotage it.
“Twelfth Night” opens June 24 with preview performances starting June 18, and “The African Company Presents Richard III” opens June 25, with previews starting June 19. On July 29-31, the festival is also presenting “All the Town’s a Stage: A Winona Story,” which mixes local stories, local artists, and community members with Shakespearean characters.
More information is available at www.grsf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.