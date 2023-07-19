GRSF members' home away from home

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
When the Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) first began 20 years ago, 10-year-old Emily Fury Daly found herself in Winona for the first time as her father, Jonathan Gillard Daly, worked as an actor and her mother, Gale Childs Daly, as a text coach. “Pretty much right away [Winona] felt different than other places we would come,” Daly said. Now 20 years later, Daly returned to Winona as a GRSF actor to perform in “As You Like It” and “The Winter’s Tale.”
Daly’s passion for Shakespeare started during those childhood summers, enthralled by even the tedious tech rehearsals. “Pretty quickly I became obsessed with the theater and the arts … I was totally, totally in love with everything,” Daly said. As a shy kid who hated school, Daly called Winona her creative safe haven. “I just experienced so much kindness from so many different people and from the town itself,” she said.
Daly pointed to Mugby Junction and the Halleck family as an example of the kind of connection she found in Winona. She recalled walking into Mugby and being greeted by Carew Halleck. “For a kid from the big city of Milwaukee it was just really special to walk into a place and know the owner,” Daly said.
GRSF Production Stage Manager Madison Tarchala talked about how, during her first Winona summer in 2018, Brenda Terpstra, a volunteer host with GRSF’s Friends of Will, took her up to Garvin Heights to see Winona. “I think [Winona] charmed me pretty quick,” Tarchala said.
Like Daly, Tarchala is from a big city but enjoys Winona's small town personable qualities. She said, “You have moments where you see so much of individual people's lives here. It's like I can see the same person sitting at a coffee shop and then pass by them walking their dog later … You feel more part of a community than I do in other places.”
Tarchala told a story about how she needed to repot a plant but didn’t want to buy a whole bag of dirt. The clerk at Bronk’s Gardens let Tarchala take some dirt for free and the two had a 15 minute conversation about living in Winona and how the clerk had never seen GRSF before. “When you’re new to this company and coming to Winona, it’s so much easier to be welcomed into the community and not just feel that you’re some outsider coming into this town, which can be the case in some places,” Tarchala said.
Tarchala enjoys Winona staples such as Penguin Zesto, Blue Heron Coffeehouse, and Lakeview Drive Inn, but she is always excited to discover something new. This year, she said, “We kept joking … ‘What are all these roundabouts? What's going on?’”
Tarchala said she has a lot of friends who are previous GRSF employees who visit Winona during the summer. “I have a lot of friends who will come specifically during Steamboat Days because that's such a magical little time in Winona,” she said.
“I think pretty quickly people realize that there is something different about [Winona]. There's some sort of thing that keeps people coming back year after year. I mean, so many people have dedicated so much time here. You know, you have company members who've been here 10, 15, 20 years here. And because an actor's life is so nomadic and kind of chaotic, like that doesn't happen a lot,” Daly said. “To come back to a place after so many times. I think that really says something to the community here and the work that they do.”
