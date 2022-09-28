by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Post reviewed the criminal histories and social media posts of all local candidates and spoke with Winona Area Public Schools Board candidate Ted Hazelton regarding his 2019 conviction and certain recent Facebook posts.
In May 2019, Hazelton was charged with domestic assault for allegedly striking an 18-year-old man in the right eye.
In a plea deal, two charges of domestic assault were dismissed, and Hazelton pled guilty to disorderly conduct.
Hazelton said he caught an 18-year-old man stealing and confronted him about it. “He totally lied about it,” Hazelton said. Hazelton said that the man swung at him, “So I hit him back.”
Hazelton said of the plea, “So I did that because it would also protect my rights to be able to drive school bus in the future, to be around kids at these different community functions that I’m involved in.”
When asked what his response would be to concerned community members, Hazelton said he would most likely explain the situation in a similar way as he did to this reporter. “I want to be open and approachable,” he said. “If people want to ask me questions, they can call me, they can email me. They can stop me in the grocery store. I believe in honesty and transparency.”
An April 5, 2022, social media post with vintage advertisements shows some lewd or objectifying situations, including one lewd advertisement involving two children. Asked how he would respond to voters who found the post inappropriate, Hazelton said, “That’s easy, because back then, people didn’t get offended over every little thing like they do today. That’s all that is.”
A March 18 post shows boys fighting, with one punching another to the ground, and a caption says, “Back in the day when you couldn’t hide behind a computer screen.” Hazelton said now, there is cyberbullying. “It’s satire to show how much things have really changed, and in some cases gone downhill with society,” he said.
A March 17 post shows a Confederate flag with the caption, “This doesn’t offend me,” and an image of people wearing sagging pants with the caption “This bull**** does.” Hazelton said of such pants, “To me, that’s offensive, and not wanted in public.” He added that he feels people “complain about statues or flags,” and it’s a “double standard.”
In an August 24 post, there are definitions of a “baby mama” and “mother of your child,” with the “baby mama” definition being “a female who is mad at the fact that she can’t have you back, so she becomes spiteful, jealous and crazy.” “I guess with that, if the shoe fits, wear it,” Hazelton said. “The truth might hurt some people,” he added.
