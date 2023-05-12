by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona’s historic preservation committee may ask for a tweak to the design of Minnesota Masterpiece Hall, the $35 million, 730-seat classical music and art venue proposed at the site of the former Winona Junior High School auditorium, next to the Winona Public Library. The city’s Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) expressed concerns about a plain section of wall to the rear of the building, visible from Broadway. The group asked for more information about the feasibility of adding more design elements to the wall, such as stripes of different stone, and postponed a permit decision until June 7.
Mary Burrichter and Fastenal founder Bob Kierlin are the donors behind Masterpiece Hall and hope hosting world-class art and music will draw people — and economic activity — from across the country to Winona. The only person to speak during a public hearing on the permit, Winona Main Street Program Director Anna Sibenaller said, “I am frankly excited to see what the Masterpiece Hall would bring to Winona. I think that from the perspectives of our small businesses and economic vitality, bringing in exciting entertainment for people to come to Winona and enjoy, we’re going to see that benefit throughout the downtown corridor.”
“Everyone wants this to happen,” HPC member Peter Shortridge said. “It’s an incredibly large thing for our community and a great gift.” However, he and others said they would struggle to vote that the current design meets the city’s historic design standards, including that the new construction on a historic site be compatible with its surroundings and that “the amount of solid wall to window and door openings” be proportional to neighboring historic structures.
The proposed development is subject to the city’s historic preservation rules because the City Council named the former auditorium a local historic site in 2018. The auditorium was demolished last year after sitting vacant and deteriorating over the last two decades.
While city staff endorsed Masterpiece Hall as meeting historic preservation rules, an earlier version of the design received a negative review from the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), which said it was too large, detracting from the historic school, and that its materials weren’t compatible with neighboring historic structures. CRW Principal Architect Jason Woodhouse said that some changes were made in response but that reducing the size of the building wasn’t feasible due to its planned use.
From Fifth Street, the venue’s design is striking, with entirely glass walls at the southeast corner near the library and Biesanz stone columns mixed with floor-to-ceiling glass to the west. Woodhouse said that the stone and glass design was chosen “not to compete with what’s around it but complement it, and not try to match it but be in harmony with it.”
On the west and south, the walls are largely windowless stone. Woodhouse explained that art galleries and performance spaces can’t have many windows, as sunlight could degrade historic paintings or interfere with the concert hall’s lighting. The west and east exteriors have variations in the stonework to break up the solid walls and provide some visual interest — what designers call “articulation” — as opposed to blank walls. Some HPC members said a stretch in the rear of the building lacked that, where a section of stone wall with few features would extend into what used to be Washington Street.
“It looks like a wall,” HPC member Peter Shortridge said of the view from Broadway and Washington Street. “I think that’s one of my biggest concerns, is the articulation,” he added.
HPC member Jessica Richards echoed, “That’s the struggle I’m having with it.”
Outside of historic preservation standards, the city’s zoning code includes aesthetic rules for all new construction downtown that requires a minimum amount of articulation. If the HPC rules the project meets historic design standards, those rules would be waived; if not, the building might require an exception or variance from the rule, Winona City Planner Luke Sims said.
“What would stand in the way of me being the first one to make a motion to approve this would be the treatment of the south facade and the articulation of that facade …” HPC member Innes Henderson said.
Like SHPO, some HPC members had concerns about the size of the building, though city staff pointed out its height is similar to the former auditorium.
HPC members also wanted to see the building incorporate brick, as opposed to limestone and granite. While Woodhouse’s goal was to set it apart, SHPO said the choice of materials was too large of a departure from the neighboring historic structures. The Junior High School and Laird Norton Building are brick, while the Winona Public Library is stone.
Schwab Construction President Pete Schwab said, “One of [the donors’] criteria was, ‘We’re willing to spend more money to do the building in stone. We don’t want this to look like just another college brick building.’ This comes from their idea that this can serve as another catalyst to serve downtown Winona.”
Shortridge and other HPC members contended there are beautiful brick buildings downtown and pointed to Fastenal’s new office as an example.
“I’m not arguing, I’m just saying this was some of the design criteria that were non-negotiable,” Schwab said.
“It does make it difficult, certainly, for us when the design criteria feel in opposition to what our design guidelines offer and the surrounding buildings,” HPC Chair Emily Kurash Casey responded.
Woodhouse asked about a potential middle ground on the south facade: “If we took the articulation that’s on the west facade and carried that to the south … would that be acceptable in your mind? Because I don’t think we’re going to come back with brick.”
Woodhouse didn’t get a definite answer at Wednesday’s meeting, but the HPC will likely decide early next month. The group voted unanimously to ask the Masterpiece Hall design team for more drawings and information on the feasibility of adding more articulation to the south facade. The HPC will meet again on Wednesday, June 7, to make a decision on the permit.
HPC members shared a candid discussion of what Shortridge called their “quandary.” The HPC could approve the permit on the condition that changes be made to the design, such as adding more articulation to the rear wall, but the group wouldn’t get a chance to see and approve the final design. The only way to do that would be to deny the permit and require Masterpiece Hall to reapply with new plans.
However, HPC members were also cognizant of the fact any denial or conditional approval could be appealed to the City Council. Previously, Kierlin’s Main Square Development appealed the HPC’s conditions for demolishing the auditorium, which the company saw as overbearing, and the City Council overruled the HPC.
“I also don’t want to get into a pattern of, ‘Well, the HPC will deny it, and the City Council will approve it,’ and the HPC just becomes a pariah where progress stops …” Kurash Casey said. She told the Masterpiece Hall team, “We want to work within the codes that are given to us by the city and also understand the needs and wishes of your client as well.”
