The Wisconsin bluffs, the interstate bridge, the historic Winona County Courthouse — a person could do a lot worse than the view from a fourth-floor apartment at the newly remodeled Exchange Building in downtown Winona. Developers recently wrapped up an approximately $7 million renovation of the historic Grain & Lumber Exchange Building, which converted the former office building into 29 residential units: three floors of apartments and two with Airbnb-style short- to mid-term rentals.
“I think it’s a very, very beautiful apartment complex,” Winona City Council member George Borzyskowski said at an April 12 open house. The Winona Real Estate Fund, a partnership of the Northfield, Minn.,-based real estate group Rebound Partners and Winona historic preservation specialists Latsch Development, hosted the event, which showcased original flooring and historic bank vault doors, which date back to the building’s days as the center of Winona’s lumber and grain trade and were repurposed as bathroom doorways. In some places, developers had to replace materials. Visitors at the open house kept asking if the tile in the foyer is original, Winona Real Estate Fund Partner Chris Kennelly said. It’s not. “That means we did it right,” he said.
The project is another historic preservation success for Winona and helps shore up a landmark, 122-year-old building. Open house attendees shared fond memories of the building’s many uses over the years, including some maybe not-so-fond recollections of childhood trips to the dentist.
Despite the community’s long-standing goals to encourage historic preservation and housing development, repurposing old buildings is sometimes considered too expensive and the need for more housing remains a perennial challenge. So how did developers achieve both with the Exchange Building?
“It came together because, for me, it makes perfect sense,” Latsch Development’s Peter Shortridge said. “It was way cheaper to rehab this building than to build this much square footage from scratch, especially the quality of this building.” He added, “Right now, with the cost of construction, rehab made a lot of sense.”
“For this project, having the city’s support, the port’s support with funding was huge,” Kennelly said. The city of Winona Port Authority loaned the remodelers $149,000 and agreed to a parking-share deal that will allow residents to utilize the neighboring municipal lot beyond the posted 12-hour limit. The work also utilized federal historic preservation tax credits, Kennelly said, “which is a really complex financing mechanism, but really makes historic rehabs work. Otherwise, you wouldn’t be able to do it — at least with this level of finish.”
Those tax credits come with a lot of strings attached, including the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) having a say over minute interior details. “SHPO and National Park [Service], they kind of determine what you do and how you do it, and you have to keep them happy so you get the tax credits at the end of it,” Shortridge said. However, Latsch Development has successfully utilized them on a few major renovations in recent years, and it’s worth it, Shortridge says.
The development adds to the short-term rentals available to travelers in Winona’s currently hotel-less downtown. “To have a location downtown is so needed for our visitors,” Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter said. “… Having the ability to be downtown and walk to the restaurants and the river is very beneficial.” Separately, Latsch Development is working with C.D. Smith, Rivers Hospitality, and the city on a possible hotel-apartment complex dubbed 60 Main Street.
With efficiencies starting at $925 a month and one-bedrooms from $1,250, the Exchange Building may not make a major dent in one of the areas where a study showed Winona’s housing needs are greatest: affordable housing for those earning under 60% of the area median income (AMI) ($36,720 for a one-person household). However, it does fall within the “workforce housing” range a 2019 task force recommended the city support: affordable housing for those earning 115% of AMI or less ($70,380 for one person). The task force and study recommended the city encourage all types of housing to help meet demand in a tight market.
Plus, that vista is worth something. ‘“You get the river, you get the views, you get to see the architecture of Winona,” Shortridge said. Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said of the project, “It’s beautiful.”
