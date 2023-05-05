by CHRIS ROGERS
Eric Penic just couldn’t let it go. Every time he drove down Fourth Street and saw the rear of the Winona County History Center, he’d see it. Since being installed in 1985, the storm windows covering the Ruth Lucas Memorial Window — a set of stained glass windows depicting Winona history and landmarks — had yellowed to the point of becoming virtually opaque, obscuring the intricate artwork behind it and dimming its radiance inside the museum. If an English teacher can’t help but be bothered by a stray comma, Penic, who has spent the past 30 years working on stained glass, couldn’t ignore this. It stuck in his craw.
“Every time I came around the corner of Main Street, I thought, ‘God dang, those things are ugly,’” he said, laughing.
Penic is the president of Cathedral Crafts Studios of Stained Glass, one of several stained glass companies headquartered in the island city, and he and the business share some family ties to the Lucas window and to Winona’s history as the “capital of stained glass.” The window was designed by his wife Heidi Campbell Penic’s great uncle, Ed Glubka, whose artwork is featured throughout Winona. Heidi’s father, La Vern Campbell, founded Cathedral Crafts after working for James E. Hauser, of Willet Hauser fame. Hauser started Winona’s first stained glass company in 1946, and over the next several decades, numerous others sprouted and Winona became — and remains — a national hub for architectural glass. “I’ve been doing it 30 years, and I’m a drop in the bucket,” Eric said.
Winona has a storied history with stained glass, but how is it that so many significant glass companies still call Winona home? Maybe that history and decades of experience help. It’s not a simple trade to learn. “You would have to be affiliated with a company to ever learn what we do,” Eric said. While many people make stained glass as a craft, it’s a completely different process from the historic restoration his company does, he explained. He added that some companies didn’t survive when new generations didn’t want to join the family businesses, while others found new owners. Heidi and Eric’s son Caleb works with them, the third generation at Cathedral Crafts.
Often, Cathedral Crafts will pull out every single window from a church, ship it halfway across the country to the studio in Winona, and completely reassemble it. That means shipping very fragile pieces of history. Eric described running into a blizzard once while returning to Winona with stained glass from a church in Washington. “That was a harrowing five hours but we made it back,” he said.
It’s remarkable, Winona County Historical Society Executive Director Carrie Johnson said. She explained, “You take these one-of-a-kind, priceless pieces across the country and put them in your studio and hope to do a good job.” Eric laughed. “That’s why I’m not a gambler,” he said. There are enough risks in business without a trip to Treasure Island, he joked.
All of this meant Eric was uniquely positioned to do something about his pet peeve. Cathedral Crafts donated its services to carefully remove the yellowed storm windows protecting the Ruth Lucas Memorial Window, carefully refurbish the frames, and install new protective plexiglass that won’t discolor. For the Penics, it was a simple job, but a small way to contribute to the community.
Downtown Winona has taken off in recent years, Eric said, pointing to small projects and large ones, such as Main Square, 102 Walnut, and Minnesota Masterpiece Hall. “Everybody is redoing their storefronts. Everyone is stepping up,” he said. “… Downtown is finally doing it.” He added, “This is just a small donation compared to those folks.”
Johnson was very grateful. “Every time I walk past, I just look at that light coming in,” she said of the window. “It makes a huge difference. It was beautiful and colorful before but now it just glows.”
The project coincided with a tour of stained glass the History Center hosted late last month and a special program from Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser on James E. Hauser and the history of that company.
The Ruth Lucas Memorial Window is viewable from a parking lot behind the History Center, but its details are best seen from the inside museum. Visit www.winonahistory.org for more information.
