The Winona County Attorney's Office recently charged a 53-year-old Altura woman with four counts of financially exploiting a vulnerable adult.
Jodi Marie Schilling allegedly received thousands of dollars in loans and checks from a Winona community member she provided services to as a home health care worker. According to the criminal complaint, Schilling started to provide services to the victim in 2018. She then repeatedly asked the victim to take out a loan for her, according to the complaint, and the victim did so as the victim “felt bad” for Schilling. The victim took out this loan at a bank in Winona around September 2018, investigators wrote. Schilling then allegedly asked the victim to take out several other loans, according to the complaint, and the victim ultimately did so and gave the money to her.
Then, in May 2021, the victim received a $4,000 loan from another Winona bank, according to the complaint, and gave the money to Schilling after she asked for it.
Meanwhile, the victim also wrote Schilling eight checks totaling $9,340 between January 2019 and July 2021, after Schilling asked for the funds, according to the complaint.
