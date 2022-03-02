by ADBULLA GAAFARELKHALIFA
Housing costs have increased significantly higher in the small town of St. Charles. The average price for a house in the city of 4,000 residents in 2019 was just over $208,000. That average price jumped close to $240,000 in 2021, an increase of over 14 percent.
In 2019, then Winona County Assessor Steve Hacken said, “The hottest housing market right now, residentially, is St. Charles.” As covered in 2019, the boom is driven by factors such as labor and materials, the growth of Rochester, and the Mayo Clinic’s Destination Medical Center in Rochester. Although these factors still hold true to this day, new factors relating to the cost increase have changed in the post-COVID era.
“Rising home costs aren’t just happening around us locally ... we have seen rising prices throughout the entire nation,” said Mitchell Walch, an agent for Coffee House Real Estate, based in Rochester, Minn. Walch, however, sold several homes in St. Charles and other small towns around Rochester in 2021.
Walch recognizes the difficulty that is faced by many new home buyers in the area. “Many homes are going over asking with multiple offers. I have seen a few homes going for $30-50K over list price in some scenarios,” he said.
Trends similar to St. Charles’ can be found across the country. In 2019, the percentage of young adults (ages 18-29) living with their parents measured at 47 percent rather than the 52 percent of 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. The jump is credited to the economic downturn that came with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the U.S. had more than half of young adults living with a parent was during the Great Depression.
According to Walch, this will also lead to more individuals and families being unapproved for financing for some homes in the town.
Like many consumer items after the start of the pandemic, the supplies necessary for building homes and land for development have become more scarce, thus driving up the price, according to Walch. Leaving the actual houses themselves, getting the land ready to build a house alone has skyrocketed in price. Walch explained that a lot that could have cost, pre-pandemic, around $30,000 is now $45,000 or even higher in St. Charles.
Housing prices in Rochester are going up, thus leading to people wanting to buy homes outside of Rochester to avoid the high costs. For that reason, Walch predicts more of his clients will likely work in Rochester while living in a smaller town like St. Charles, but in neighboring counties with towns close to Med City. This is based on his own experience when selling homes outside Rochester with his clients in the last year.
Asked if this could be seen as an issue for the city, St. Charles City Administrator Nick Koverman responded, “We can’t really influence the market.”
The city of St. Charles uses tools like tax increment financing (TIF) and other tax breaks to fund economic development and promote lower cost development.
When asked about the future of young adult participation in the housing market, Koverman replied, “Well, I always think they have the opportunity to participate in the housing market. It’s just, at what cost? And unfortunately, there’s so many factors that are just driving that.” He added, “Everyone has to make their own decision on what they want to do and what they can afford.”
Despite the immediate hardships that come with the increase in housing costs, some can see general positive effects for St. Charles. Walch predicts that the additional residents will help support local businesses, public and private schools will receive more enrollments, and the additional property tax revenue could maintain or even improve overall life in the city.
In Winona County overall, the Recorder’s Office reported that demand “for homes, land and commercial properties is unprecedented.” Just in 2021, 764 homes have been sold, which is a nearly six percent increase from 2020 with 725 homes sold.
