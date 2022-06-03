by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona’s comprehensive plan committees plan on addressing one issue that has been on everybody’s radar for a hot minute: housing. The housing and neighborhood subcommittee members and city officials believe that some possible solutions are higher housing density and more affordable housing options within the city.
During meetings this spring, city staff proposed several areas on Winona’s southern fringes or in Wilson Township as potential areas for new subdivisions and residential construction.
At the same time Winona City Planner Carlos Espinosa believes that while the city could expand outward, there is still space in the city for more housing. “We do need to continue with expansion, but we also have a lot of room to grow within existing city boundaries,” he said.
One of the ideas proposed by city officials is in some way to stimulate the construction of denser housing within the city, such as duplex homes or apartments. According to Espinosa, the city currently has zones within its core that allow for dense housing but the city is simply not seeing much of it being built.
Mayor Scott Sherman asked, “I myself have a hard time figuring out … how we get developers to do what we want them to do?”
One of the concerns presented by Merchants Bank Chief Banking Officer Andrew Guzzo was that denser housing would need to be mindful of single-family homeowners’ concerns. He asked, “If the neighborhood swings to more college-aged folks versus other folks who are working families with small children, would that change the look and feel?”
The Engage Winona report from 2021 shows that a lack of affordable housing is a major concern for many respondents. The sentiment of the respondents was that while housing is affordable in Winona, it is a challenge trying to find a suitable home. “Lack of affordable startup housing limits our growth,” one respondent commented.
Similarly, a 2016 housing study conducted by the city found demand for new housing of all kinds, with an especially high need for affordable housing for low-income Winonans.
Many of the subcommittees agree that housing is a serious concern but the subcommittees have not come up with a specific project to address it. The housing subcommittee will convene in a future meeting to help determine what affordable housing means to citizens.
“Overall, we need enough housing choices and options that people of all income ranges are able to attain safe and affordable housing,” Winona Development Coordinator Nick Larson said. “[We need] to dive down in the weeds for those actual numbers and what those look like within grant applications and for Housing and Urban Development [programs].”
