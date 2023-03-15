by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Some local and regional organizations have reported increased or consistent numbers of families experiencing homelessness.
There was a decrease in the number of students at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) lacking permanent housing when pandemic-era eviction moratoriums were in place, Community Education Director Ann Riebel said. However, she said, in the last year, the district experienced a significant increase. Currently, the district is working to support 35 students who lack permanent housing, she said, while at the end of last year, the district was working to help 14.
WAPS works to support families who are experiencing housing insecurity in a number of ways, such as living in a hotel, living in a vehicle, or living with friends or relatives, Riebel said. This is part of a federal requirement for school districts.
At Winona Community HUB, which connects participants to other community resources, the number of instances in which HUB participants sought housing has increased over the last several years, from 29 in 2020 to 39 in 2021 and 79 in 2022, according to Winona Community HUB Manager Rachel Stoll.
At the Winona Community Warming Center, there has been a relatively consistent number of people served, Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota Community Engagement Supervisor Patrick Michener said. Last year, the center served an average of about 10 people a night, and this year, that average is about seven or eight, he said.
Regionally, however, the organization is experiencing a significant increase in the number of people it serves in Rochester, Minn., Michener said. “We’re seeing 45 people a night every single night up in Rochester, and that’s much higher than years past, at least on a consistent basis, as well. We’d hit capacity, but not three months in a row,” he said.
Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Buffy Beranek said the waiting list for Section 8 housing — a federal program that pays part of the rent for low-income tenants — has remained steady, and the need for affordable housing is constant. “We’ve seen constant, strong waiting lists,” she said.
While observing increased rates of families experiencing housing insecurity, WAPS focuses on providing educational support, as well as help with basic needs. “Our primary goal is for educational stability,” Riebel said. The district aims to keep elementary students at their home schools, she said. If a family finds temporary housing outside the district and it is best for the student to not change schools, the district provides transportation, she said. WAPS also works to keep students in their after school activities, she said. There is some funding for tutoring, as well, she said, and for preschool families, there is some funding for tuition assistance. If a family requires childcare while searching for a job, the district also works to provide it, she said.
The district also aims to meet students’ basic needs in areas such as food and clothing, Riebel said. WAPS work with families to keep students’ attendance up, she said. While at school, they can receive breakfast and lunch, and there is clothing available, she said. Students qualifying federally automatically qualify for free meals, as well, she said.
Overall, district staff also work to connect families with other community organizations that could support them, Riebel said.
There is a staff member who serves as a central intake person for families, Riebel said. Counselors, social workers, building secretaries and nutrition employees watch for signs about students’ living situations, she said, and staff members receive training on this type of work, as well.
HUB also works to connect people needing support with community resources. The program aims to address housing, food, and transportation insecurity so health needs can also be addressed, she said, as it may be difficult to go to a doctor’s appointment for someone who does not have stable housing, for instance. “We can’t do our job to get people the resources they deserve if there’s just nowhere for them to safely stay,” she said.
Economic factors play a role in rates of housing insecurity, several of the organization leaders said. Inflation may contribute to the consistency observed with the number of people served at the Warming Center, Michener said. “I think there’s always people going through, in and out of hardships,” he added.
Riebel and Stoll also cited the rising cost of living as a factor. Stoll added that pandemic-era benefits may be ending, as well. Beranek noted that rent is also increasing. “If rents are increasing at a faster pace than income, that creates housing insecurity. And we know back in 2021, rents are up 11 percent and incomes were down about 7 percent, on average,” she said.
Families may also, unfortunately, experience challenges with mental health or domestic violence, Riebel said.
Riebel also said there is a need for more affordable housing throughout the state.
If more landlords participated in Section 8, that would increase the amount of affordable housing, Beranek said. “That’s something we can do as a community, as a whole,” she said.
There are some actions being taken in the community to address housing needs. There is a new group in town working to develop a housing trust fund and supportive housing scattered throughout the city, Stoll said. Additionally, there are a few job openings related to housing support at community organizations, Stoll said. In general, there seems to be some action starting to take place to address housing needs, she said. “So I think that’s really exciting,” she said.
Community members can also support organizations that work to address housing needs. To support Catholic Charities, community members may make monetary donations or donate items for the Warming Center such as meals, hand warmers, cleaning supplies and sanitary products, Michener said. Additionally, they can advocate for legislation that supports shelters, he said. They may also volunteer at the center. “Volunteers bring that aspect of the community into the space,” he said. “Some of our guests really enjoy seeing a new face, having a new person to talk to, and just being seen.”
More information about the Winona Community Warming Center is available at tinyurl.com/2p98xcjr. More information about Grace House, a transitional shelter for women and children, is available at graceplaceinc.org/grace-house/.
Winona County did not respond to a request for comment.
