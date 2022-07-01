How athletics shaped Cotter alumni

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
University of Minnesota neuroscientist and MacArthur Genius Grant winner Dr. Damien Fair still speaks about memories of playing sports at Cotter Schools in social settings today. “There’s zero chance, essentially, I’d be here where I am today without sports,” Fair said.
Fair was one of several alumni who recently spoke at Cotter about their experiences taking part in athletics at the school. The other alums have gone on to complete research in the U.K., found a fitness company and coach up-and-coming basketball players.
A mentor of Fair’s in college said confidence and competence are crucial to success, and he kept that advice in mind over the years. Looking back, Fair said his high school experience played a role in developing those traits. “My growth here at Cotter and my growth in athletics helped with both those goals,” he said. He continued, “You learn the mental exercise [of] developing strategies for accomplishing difficult goals.” That skill builds confidence about the ability to plan, he said, which can be then applied in daily life, including academically. When in graduate school, he was then able to stay organized while connecting with others and effectively completing coursework, he said, which helped reduce the stress of the program.
Cotter alum Dr. Arran Davis, now of the University of Oxford, learned at Cotter about the process of developing practices that allow for success in sports and life, he said. “It’s really hard to control outcomes in terms of wins and losses, so what you can control is how you prepare to compete and the habits you build in getting to do that,” he said. At Cotter, those habits included having a positive attitude at practices and working in the off season, for example, he said. Today, he applies those skills while researching how social connections between teammates improve performance and relationships overall.
Playing sports reflects life, Cotter alum Jeremy Scott said in a recorded video, in that it teaches about winning, losing and being on a team. Scott now runs a fitness group, Jeremy Scott Fitness, in Arizona. “You can train hard. You can do all the right things. But it doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win. That’s the same thing with the real world. You can go to the right school. You can have a great job interview. Doesn’t mean you’re going to get every job. Doesn’t mean you’re going to get every promotion. It doesn’t mean everything is going to work out,” he said. Losses become lessons, though, he continued. “All my greatest successes came from losses and failures,” he said.
Scott said the guidance he received at Cotter extended beyond sports. “I wouldn’t be where I am today, I wouldn’t be this person, without them caring about me as a person, not just an athlete,” he said.
As a coach with Give-N-Go Hoops in Arizona, Cotter alum Padraig O’Brien said many of the skills he passed on to a player who was recently drafted by an NBA team came from what he learned at Cotter. “Winona created him,” he said. He continued, “Everybody is just a kid from so and so … it doesn’t matter. Being from a small town in my opinion is a huge advantage.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.