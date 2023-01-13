by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Some local schools in Wisconsin used federal COVID relief funding on new positions to address learning loss from the pandemic.
The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District (G-E-T) received about $1.5 million in ESSER funding, Superintendent Michele Butler said. The district spent some of the funding last year, about $100,000, on cleaning supplies, masks and plexiglass, she said. “That was all just to get kids in school,” she said. The district also put some of the funding toward increasing air flow with its HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system, she said.
Additionally, G-E-T has used the funding on professional development for teachers. Butler said, “… We knew our students would be needing some catching up, and we wanted to help prepare our staff for that work.” The professional development includes workshops on reaching all students and collaborating. It also includes training, particularly at the elementary level, for using words and phrases that help redirect students if they are upset, for example, so they can return to learning for the rest of the school day. Moreover, the district used the funding for summer school programming.
The district put the funding toward more staff positions, as well, Butler said. “We are also employing some additional … staff members to help with closing achievement gaps and dealing with the mental health needs of our students, which have become very evident in the last two years,” she said. The positions include three specialist positions at the elementary level to provide students with extra help in subjects such as reading and math. The district is working to find an additional counselor. In the meantime, G-E-T has contracts with outside providers for more mental health help for students, she said. The district did not respond to further questions about how much ESSER funding went toward each program.
In the future, G-E-T may need to find ways to continue to fund positions, Butler said, especially those related to mental health. The one-time funding has a deadline by which schools must use it. “Our kids need more support than ever before,” she said.
The Arcadia School District received about $1.6 million in ESSER funding, Superintendent Lance Bagstad said. Like G-E-T, the district spent some funding on mental health staffing. Arcadia put about $185,000 toward mental health services, Bagstad said. The district also put funding toward a math interventionist and a reading interventionist at the middle school level to help address learning gaps in those areas, he said. “I think we’ve been able to do some … intervention work with students both in math and reading where we identified the bigger learning gaps,” he said, adding that some students receiving the help initially no longer require it. The district used about $377,000 for interventionists and learning gap reduction, according to Bagstad. Other parts of the funding have gone toward after-school programming at the high school to help students with academic needs, curriculum materials and technology upgrades, he said.
Arcadia has about $183,000 of the funding remaining, Bagstad said, and his goals are to use it to continue funding mental health and interventionist positions.
