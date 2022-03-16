by CESAR SALAZAR
The historic Winona Public Library has had to close multiple times throughout the past couple of months due to safety concerns raised by the demolition of the old Winona Middle School auditorium occurring next door. During the closure, the library continued to provide as many services as possible and now that it’s reopened, the library has to assess damages to the building.
The Winona Library Director Lezlea Dahlke felt that the demolition machinery and equipment being used made conditions in and around the library unsafe for patron use. “I think there have been two full-week closures — one in January, one in February and there were also a couple of Saturdays that they worked,” Dahlke said. “The closures weren’t mandated, but we have a weekly meeting with the construction company and they give us their safety plan for the week and the direction for the week.”
The building’s public utilities, such as electricity, water, and Wi-Fi, were also a concern during the demolition as they could affect safety and service provided to the public if the utilities were to be disrupted. Another concern was that books could have fallen because of the vibrations, and injured a library-goer.
“We were concerned with the vibrations from the big equipment next door,” Dahlke said. “There was a concern with the ability to provide electricity or Wi-Fi. There was a concern with the safety in the glass floors in the stacks.”
Built in 1899, the Winona Public Library remains one of Minnesota’s oldest libraries and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The concern with the building itself was for the historical glass floors of the library’s stacks. The five-eighths-inch-thick monolithic glass tiles add historical significance to the building. When the library didn’t have proper electricity when it was built originally, the glass tiles helped bring in light from the top of the building down to the lower floors.
Dahlke said that some of the glass tiles on the third floor began showing cracks sometime during the demolition. The cracks on the glass tiles have led to the third-floor stacks being closed as Dahlke would rather err on the side of caution.
“We currently have the third-floor stacks marked off just out of an abundance of caution,” Dahlke said. “I don’t suspect anyone would fall through the glass floors but we can’t risk the liability until we know exactly what the damage is.”
Trying to repair or replace these tiles is a very difficult process as it needs authorization from various entities due to the historical nature of the building and the cost and difficulty to replace the tiles.
“It takes some time to get a historical architect to look at it because it is a specialized product from 120 years ago,” Dahlke said.
Dahlke said that if the library were to replace the cracked glass tiles, it could affect the historical nature of the building and repairs would need to be evaluated by the National Register of Historic Places.
The library is in the process of working with their insurance company and is trying to find a historical architect to determine the damage.
At one point, the library wanted to close the block surrounding the library due to the traffic and movement of vehicles from the demolition site.
“Some of it was out of our control in trying to manage the flow of where people are,” Dahlke said. “It was a traffic flow issue with the amount of big equipment [the construction company] was moving around. It almost turned into a spectator sport where people were putting themselves in danger by going right up to the fenceline. We just wanted to clear people out and let [the construction workers] do their job safely and do what we had to do to keep our people safe, even if that meant closing our doors for a few days.”
During the time that the library closed its doors to the public due to safety concerns, it still offered as many services as possible while it was closed. “We remained able to offer as many digital services as we can and we extended our Wi-Fi outside of our building so folks could still gain access from their devices,” Dahlke said.
The library also offered a fetching service for patrons requesting or needing an item from within the library. “We continued to offer as many services as we could without putting people’s safety in jeopardy,” Dahlke said.
Dahlke hopes the demolition will come to a wrap within the next few weeks. She foresees that the library will continue to be open to the public, even though the construction portion of the project. The library has to investigate if there is any further damage to the building and its contents that might not be as easy to detect. “I think we’re okay and out of the woods with any fear or uncertainty with the library not being available to the public,” Dahlke said.
