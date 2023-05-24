by GABRIEL HATHAWAY and CHRIS ROGERS
When Daniel Munson returned to Winona in 2005 after developing his career as a stage manager in New York, he was surprised to find a professional theater company had popped up. He was a tad skeptical about its future. It was producing, of all things, the works of a 16th-century playwright. “I was never a big fan of Shakespeare,” Munson confessed. The community theater organization Munson had been involved with in the 1980s as a Winona State student had fizzled. “I remember thinking,” he said, “‘The community theater couldn’t make it, so how can Shakespeare make it?’”
The Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) is celebrating its 20th season this summer. Starting back in 2004 with the goal of enriching people’s lives through dynamic and understandable productions of Shakespeare, GRSF was the first of several festivals and professional arts organizations that have blossomed in Winona since 2004. The Shakespeare festival helped usher in a wave of new art events and community building, according to Visit Winona Executive Director Pat Mutter.
The way GRSF did Shakespeare was enough to win over even Munson. “I lived in Los Angeles for a while and saw a lot of Shakespeare out there, and it was bad. Everything I'd seen, it was really bad,” Munson said. “My father actually had tickets to season two and said I should come, and I was just blown away.” Munson, who currently works for the Minnesota Beethoven Festival and Frozen River Film Festival, wound up working for GRSF as a production manager for 12 years starting in 2006.
Both Munson and lawyer and founding GRSF Board member Kent Gernander emphasized how impressed they were by the performances and how shows were brought to life and made understandable.
Munson and Gernander said that GRSF invested a lot of time in making sure actors understood every line they were speaking, so they could help convey the meaning to audiences through tone and body language. “Not only can you understand it, which is always the big problem, it's actually really good too! I just thought that's really impressive,” Munson said.
No one goes into the arts to get rich, and producing live theater is particularly labor-intensive and costly. It was a challenge to raise enough funds to launch the festival, and in the early years, the festival often had to fundraise to pay off last year’s expenses as well as trying to fund the upcoming season, Gernander said. Even once the festival was established, Munson said, “There were some very lean years.” He added, “I know there were years where there were deadlines. If we didn’t have this much money by this date, there will be no festival this year … I could remember one year that it was close.”
However, donors stepped up year after year to keep GRSF going. “I think, and it’s just an opinion, that you have to give a lot of credit to the businesses in town,” Munson said when asked why Winona’s arts scene has grown so remarkably over the past 20 years. “I think there are very smart business owners who recognize that to draw in workers, not just the factory level but upper management workers, you want a town that’s going to provide a wide range of offerings.”
Local business leaders recognized that GRSF and other festivals were an opportunity for economic growth for Winona, Gernander echoed. “They saw the potential for economic development, both in attracting an audience to the festival and in making Winona a vibrant community people would want to live and work in,” he said.
Winona’s industry and art is a wonderful partnership, Mutter said, and the success of local businesses makes funding all of these events possible.
It takes a small army of volunteers and donors to make these festivals possible, Mutter continued. “I am just so proud of Winona … They are who make it possible for all of our organizations to thrive.”
The creation and success of GRSF also signaled to others in the community that events like it can be successful, Munson said. “... the Shakespeare festival opened up a lot of eyes … that we can do this for something else,” he said. “In that sense, Shakespeare kind of broke some new ground.”
“There was serendipity involved,” Gernander said. “The museum, the Shakespeare festival, the Beethoven festival, the film festival, — they all had their separate beginnings and supporters. I think that particularly the museum and the Shakespeare festival sort of created a buzz that Winona is open to developments of arts and culture and that there are resources in the community to support them. But each had its origins and backers …”
Mutter stated "I think Shakespeare made it possible for Winona to be known as an arts hub.”
GRSF hasn’t grown as big as its founders dreamed it might, Gernander said. “But thinking back 20 years, to have launched the festival and kept it going and successful artistically for 20 years is an accomplishment,” he said. In the larger picture, he said, “The festival, along with the museum and the film festival and other arts organizations, has achieved what we hoped it would. It’s made Winona a wonderful place to live and raise a family.”
Over 20 years ago, Mutter gave the GRSF founding producers a tour of the now-demolished Junior High School auditorium, imagining that it could be renovated into a theater for the festival. “I can remember standing on the steps and looking out and saying, ‘Wow! Can you imagine if we made this an arts block going all the way to the river?’ And we just stood there and dreamed. It was such a hopeful moment …” she said. That exact vision didn’t come true, but Mutter said that the dream that Winona could become a vibrant arts community did.
“I’ve seen the creation of Shakespeare and the Beethoven festival and the Marine Art Museum — all of these things that have come about in the past 20 years. And Winona has just grown so tremendously,” Mutter said. “Shakespeare had just a huge impact on being the impetus that made it possible. Because there were many skeptical people. ‘Really? Shakespeare in the little Midwestern town?’ People didn’t think it could be successful. And here we are, 20 years later, and seeing how amazing that could be for the community …”
