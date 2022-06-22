by CESAR SALAZAR
While city officials have not finalized plans for the police-fire-community center at the East Rec Center (ERC), city officials will have to consider how to pay for the $38.2-42.3 million dollar project. One option could be by requesting state funding, but how likely is it that the city would receive state bonding?
One of city officials’ original reasons for combining the Winona Police Department, Fire Department, Friendship Center, and ERC into one project was to give the project a higher probability of securing funding via state bonding.
“A bonding bill takes a supermajority to pass, and there’s usually only one bonding bill each session,” Representative Gene Pelowski said. “The city is going to have to decide what exactly they want in this new facility. Is it going to be a combined facility of some kind — which I think has a higher likelihood of making it through the legislative process — or is it going to be a standalone [station], and are there any other contributions to its construction?”
Similar projects for combined buildings around the state have received state bond funds in the past. The city’s current plans for the project proposed two separate buildings, not a combined facility. Pelowski said that he has not seen two separate buildings be requested in the dozen or so requested combined public safety building projects from around the state. “It would be curious if [the city] had two separate buildings and then they were asking for a proposal for both,” Pelowski said. “We haven’t seen that in the Property Tax Subcommittee; we’ve only seen combined [facilities].”
The bonding process is a very competitive one. This year, the legislature saw around $5.5 billion in bonding requests. Historically, state Republicans support something closer to $1 billion, meaning that there were roughly five times as many requests than could be funded.
Bonding funds aren’t guaranteed. No bonding bill was passed during this year’s legislative session.
Typically, state bonding bills are passed every other year. The next bonding cycle is in 2024. If the city’s project isn’t immediately funded by the legislature, it could take years before the project is added to a state bonding bill and passed. Winona City Manager Chad Ubl said that if the city wants state bonding, the city would continue to request state bonding even if it takes years. He also said the city will only stop requesting bonding if the city is outright told no or that the project doesn’t meet state bonding requirements.
Pelowski also said that there might be a federal funding component to combined projects such as the public safety-community center in the next legislative session. Ubl said the city might request federal funding as part of the process as well.
“A bonding bill probably wouldn’t pay for it all; it would pay for part of it,” Pelowski said. “It’s more likely that [the project] would have some federal component to it, and then we’d match the federal component.”
Ubl said that the city still has many steps before they seek funding for the project, such as gathering public input, meeting with state representatives, and establishing a course of action for the project. The city will be holding a public hearing session during the City Council meeting on July 5 at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of city hall and will also gather public input online now through June 29 at tinyurl.com/453fn8ez.
“We have to have at least a meeting or two with the city and see what they want to do, and then we’d have to see what our options are,” Pelowski said.
Ubl also said that the city still has a lot of work before they determine what the project will require, such as possibly purchasing the St. Stan’s Elementary School property.
