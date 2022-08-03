by CESAR SALAZAR
Election season is coming up and Americans get to continue the time-honored tradition of standing in line at designated polling sites and voting for whom they wish to represent them. In both Minnesota and Wisconsin, the primary election will be held on Tuesday, August 9. Voters can stop by their polling place at any time between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on election day to vote.
Minnesotans can visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us to find their polling place. They can also go to sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/whats-on-my-ballot to find a sample ballot.
Wisconsinites can visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Find-My-Polling-Place to find more information about their polling sites. They can also visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us/Whats-On-My-Ballot to see a sample ballot.
Minnesotans looking to register to vote on election day will need one of the following as proof of residence: Identification with current name and address (such as a valid driver’s license or tribal ID), a photo ID and a document with current name and address (such as a photo ID and an account statement dated within 30 days of the election or current lease/rent agreement), a registered voter confirming the address, college student ID with housing list, a staff person of a residential facility, or a notice of late registration. For more info on election day registration in Minnesota, visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/register-to-vote/register-on-election-day.
Wisconsinites who are interested in registering to vote on election day will also need to provide a proof of residence document (such as a utility bill, bank statement, or pay stub) and their current Wisconsin driver’s license or ID number and expiration date or the last four digits of their Social Security number. Wisconsin voters do not need to provide a photo ID when registering; however, a proof of residence document is always needed. For more info on election day registration in Wisconsin, see elections.wi.gov/media/11282/download.
In Minnesota, the general ballot will have the following races on the ballot: U.S. representative, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, attorney general, state senator, state representative, and judicial seats. Voters will also vote for more local races: county officials, city officers, school board members, township officers, and possibly local ballot questions. There is also a special election for Minnesota Congressional District 1 to determine who will serve in Congress for the remainder of 2022, following the death of Rep. Jim Hagedorn.
Wisconsin voters will be voting on the following: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer, U.S senator, state representative, and county officials including sheriff and clerk of circuit court.
After the primaries, election day will be on November 8. For more info on elections, Minnesotans can visit sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting and Wisconsinites can visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us.
