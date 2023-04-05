Winona County and Fillmore County residents can help police find a 26-year-old mother of two who went missing last Friday.
At a press conference this morning, police and family members urged Winona County residents in the area of Highway 43 and Winona County Road 12 and residents of eastern Fillmore County near Highway 43 to help. In a later post, the Winona Post Department asked residents and landowners to search more specific areas in Winona County (see maps below): the area around Gilmore Valley, Gilmore Ridge, and Garvin Heights; backwaters near the Winona Municipal Airport; and properties along Highway 43, County Road 12 and Interstate 90 near Wilson Township.
The family of the missing woman, Madeline Kingsbury, said they are offering a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to her whereabouts.
If you live in any of the areas mentioned above, here’s how you can help.
If you live in the area
1. Check your property. Police asked residents to walk their property and check buildings for any sign of: people passing by, a vehicle passing by or parking, or any disturbance. In the specific areas near Garvin Heights, the airport, and Wilson, investigators asked residents and landowners to search their properties for anything suspicious and for those who conduct searches to email them at search@co.winona.mn.us and describe the specific area and method used to search.
If you have a camera on your property
2. Let law enforcement know. If you have a security, doorbell, or trail camera on your property, let law enforcement know by contacting the Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or crimestoppersmn.org or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288.
3. Save footage. “Please save any video from March 31 through April 1, and contact law enforcement,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams urged.
4. Check footage. Look for any sign of people passing by, a dark minivan, or a disturbance, police advised.
If you have any information
5. Contact law enforcement. Contact the Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or crimestoppersmn.org or the Winona Police Department at 507-457-6288. Reports to Crime Stoppers may be made anonymously.
