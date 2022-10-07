by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The midterm elections are just a month away, and community members have options to vote before Election Day.
Absentee voting
Voters have opportunities to cast their ballot early by mail or in person. Community members may request an absentee ballot online, Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla said. The county can also mail an application for an absentee ballot. Additionally, community members can pick up an application at the county office. “We highly encourage people to apply online,” Suchla said.
The county must receive absentee ballots returned by mail by 8 p.m. on November 8, Suchla said. “The only thing I’d encourage people is if they do need a ballot mailed to them, don’t wait until the last minute,” she said. “We want to make sure if you’re serious about voting and you want a ballot, we want to make sure you have success in getting one, but we still have to prepare it and mail it.”
Another option is to drop off absentee ballots in person. The deadline to return ballots in person at the county office at 202 West Third Street in Winona is 3 p.m. on November 8. There will not be a drop box, Suchla said; those returning ballots in person must do so at the Auditor-Treasurer’s office window. Voters may do so from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on November 5, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on November 7 and between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on November 8.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, voters casting their ballot early by mail require a registered Minnesota voter or notary as a witness.
For those in the mail ballot precincts of La Crescent, Minneiska, Minnesota City, Mt. Vernon and Saratoga — where absentee ballots are the primary option — Suchla said, the county must receive ballots returned by mail by 8 p.m. on election day. Residents of these precincts also have until 8 p.m. to return their ballots to the county office in person, she said.
Voters will receive this information about deadlines with the instructions provided with their ballots, Suchla said.
Absentee ballots can be requested online at tinyurl.com/25eeaaw8.
Early in-person voting
Yet another option is early voting. In this method, voters can also cast their ballots at the Winona County Office prior to Election Day. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Suchla said. On November 7, hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on November 5, hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Now through November 1, those voting early place their ballot in a secrecy envelope, she said, which then goes into a signature envelope. Absentee ballot applications and signature envelopes then go to the ballot board, which accepts or rejects ballots based on criteria such as having a driver license or Social Security number that matches information on the application, she said. Starting November 1, voters can place their ballots into the ballot counter, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.